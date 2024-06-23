Arsenal in talks to beat Man United to Zirkzee – Can Arteta persuade him to join the project?

Arsenal signing a striker won’t surprise most Gooners. Though there’s the assumption that Arsenal is not interested in adding a centre forward after losing out on Benjamin Sesko, there are transfer opportunities too attractive to ignore, such as signing Joshua Zirkzee for a mere £34 million. Many who’ve watched Joshua Zirkzee predict that he will emerge as the next top striker who’ll take European football by storm.

Despite having only 12 goals and 7 assists in 37 games, his overall play is excellent; he is a target man with increasing finesse. He exploits his athletic abilities to dominate the air, hold the ball, and create opportunities for himself and his teammates. His finishing ability is improving, making him a clinical menace in the penalty box.

If Kai Havertz wants someone to keep on his toes, the Dutchman is an excellent choice to push him to his limits.

If Arsenal wants to acquire Zirkzee, they have a clear path to follow. His £34 million release clause goes active on July 1st, so he’ll be available for that sum, which Arsenal can easily pay. Aside from that, there is one factor that might secure Arsenal’s contract. HITC reports that Zirkzee will prioritise knowing how he fits into a club’s plans over financial guarantees before joining.

Thus, if Arsenal can sell their concept to him and show him where he fits, they will undoubtedly get him on board, beating the likes of Manchester United and AC Milan to his signature, and have two striking options in Havertz and Zirkzee, whom they can trust for the forseeable future.

