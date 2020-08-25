Arsenal in talks to get more money for other transfer targets

Arsenal is looking to raise more funds for the completion of their transfer business by selling some of their players.

The Gunners have been busy in this transfer window and it doesn’t seem that their spree will end soon.

They have already signed Willian from Chelsea and they are on the verge of completing the transfer of Gabriel from Lille.

Those two will not be the only players that join the club and Sun Sport claims that the Gunners are in talks to sell some of their current players in order to raise funds for the players that they want to sign.

It claims that the Gunners want to sign Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid and that they also want to land Lyon midfielder, Houssem Aouar to play alongside the Ghanaian.

These players will cost the Gunners around £45 million each and they do not have £90 million to spend on them unless they sell.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is loved by Mikel Arteta, but the Spaniard has accepted that he will have to sell the Englishman who is close to joining Wolves for 20 million pounds reckons the Sun.

The report continues to speculate that the Gunners will also sell, Rob Holding who is interesting Leeds. Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira are two other players who might leave the Emirates.