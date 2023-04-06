Arsenal in talks to keep 23-year-old at the club

Reiss Nelson is set to sign a new Arsenal deal after the club entered talks with his camp over an extension.

The attacker has been a fringe player for most of this campaign as a combination of injury and competition for playing places limit his chances at the Emirates Stadium.

However, in the few games he has played for the club, he has been influential and it is clear he is a player that can make an impact.

Arsenal has several top players on their books now, especially in attack, but Mikel Arteta has seen enough to suggest he can trust Nelson.

The Sun says his entourage and Arsenal are talking and hope to find an agreement soon.

Opinion

Nelson is one of our own and he did well while on loan away last season, so we should give him another few years.

He may not be as influential as Bukayo Saka, but the 23-year-old can become one player who changes our matches off the bench.

Nelson will have many suitors for his signature when the term finishes, but his preference is also to remain at the club, which means talks of a new deal should not take too much time.

