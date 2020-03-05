Arsenal in talks to land key summer target early

Arsenal are claimed to be in talks with Feyernoord over the possible signing of Orkun Kocku this summer.

The Gunners look to be following rivals Chelsea’s footsteps in looking to beat opposition by moving early, after the Blues agreed a deal to bring Hakim Ziyech in from Ajax last month.

We are also in line to bring another of the Dutch Eridivisie’s top performers to the Premier League, with a £23Million deal for the Turkish international supposedly on the cards.

Rumour has it the Gunners hierarchy are afraid of missing out on their target, or have his price skyrocket once he steps foot into the limelight of Euro 2020 this summer with Turkey, where the 19 year-old could well make a big name for himself.

Current club Feyernoord are said to be weary that the midfield prodigy could well be reluctant to extend his current contract, which is set to expire in three years time, although the club are expected to try and tempt him with a new deal in the near future.

Kökcü made the decision to cut his allegiance with the Netherlands national side after two and a half years when opting to team up with Turkey in September 2019, with the future star admitting he just had to follow his heart and go with where he belonged.

In September, he said: “I have talked a lot with the Turkish association lately and I have had a conversation with my agent and with the trainers there.

“The feeling is good and I thought: I just have to do it. The pride for my homeland has always been there, I have always had that. I have a lot of family in Turkey, Turks have a certain pride. Me too.

“I played for (Netherlands) U19, other youth teams, even as a leader. My feeling was closer to Turkey. I don’t find it strange, I follow my feelings, I have made the choice. It is ready now.“

Could we persuade the young midfielder that his heart could also belong in London and with Arsenal?

Patrick