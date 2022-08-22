Arsenal in talks to land replacement for Nicolas Pepe

Arsenal are claimed to be in talks over a move to sign Pedro Neto from Wolves, although the deal could be dependent on Nicolas Pepe’s departure from the club.

The Ivory Coast international has struggled to hold down a regular starting role despite arriving in north London for a club record deal back in 2019.

The Athletic now claims that we are in talks over a move to sign Pedro Neto from Wolves as a potential replacement for the former Lille forward, with Lilgue 1 side Nice a potential destination for our player.

Neto would be an exciting addition to our ranks, and one who would definitely fit into our young thriving squad.

It would be interesting to see where he would fit into our hierarchy, although his potential arrival could mean that Fabio Vieira would be earmarked as the backup to Martin Odegaard through the middle, despite his recent outing on the right wing for the Under-21s under the instruction of the Mikel Arteta.

I’d be delighted if we could land Neto, who has a raw aggressive attitude in attack, and one who thrives on running at defenders, which is beautiful to see.

Patrick

Arteta talks about Jesus, Odegaard, Saliba and the League table after Bournemouth win.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…