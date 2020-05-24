Arsenal in talks to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to PSG

Arsenal is set to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Paris Saint Germain this summer claims Spanish media outlet Todofichajes.

The Gunners’ captain is entering the final year of his current deal at the Emirates and the club’s intention is to keep hold of him for the long-term, but the striker doesn’t think that the club has the ambition to help him achieve his goals claims the same report.

He is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal and Arsenal doesn’t want to risk losing him for free at the end of next season.

Todofichajes claims that the Gunners are already in talks with PSG over selling the former Borussia Dortmund man and they expect to sell him for around £34million to the French side.

PSG took Mauro Icardi on-loan last season and they have the option of keeping the Inter Milan striker permanently. However, with the coronavirus pandemic hitting their finances, the Frenchmen have turned their attention to signing Aubameyang instead.

Icardi would cost them more than £40 million to sign permanently, but they can get Aubameyang who is also a proven goal scorer for less than that.

Mikel Arteta has already identified a number of strikers who would come in to replace Aubameyang if the huge amount of transfer gossip doing the rounds is to be believed.