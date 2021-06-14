Arsenal in talks to sign 23-year-old Ligue 1 ace

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Lille star Jonathan Ikone this summer.

The Frenchman has become highly sought-after since he helped Lille to pip PSG to the French Ligue 1 last season.

He was an important member of the Lille squad last season, playing 37 league games, scoring 4 goals and providing 5 assists.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to the Premier League frequently and Anfield Central is reporting that Arsenal is facing competition from Liverpool for his signature this summer.

The report, however, indicated that talks between him and the Reds have broken down over his unrealistic wage demands.

Liverpool has suffered financial losses because of the coronavirus pandemic and they are not prepared to throw money at players this summer.

The report says he demanded over £150,000 a week and a massive signing on bonus.

This has forced Liverpool to end their interest in him and it clears the road for Arsenal to make a move for him.

The report adds that he is already in talks with Mikel Arteta’s side over a move, but it remains unclear if he would ask for the same money from the Gunners.

Arsenal is also being careful about committing to big contracts and if he makes the same demands on the Gunners, they will probably pull out of the move as well.