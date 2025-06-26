Arsenal in talks to sign another exciting Brazilian talent

Arsenal continue their search for new talent to strengthen their squad, with the latest name on their radar being Breno Bidon. The 20-year-old midfielder currently plays for Corinthians in Brazil and is widely expected to make a move to Europe in the near future.

The Gunners have a strong track record of recruiting Brazilian talent in recent years, and this interest in Bidon follows that trend. Arsenal’s recruitment strategy has included signing young players with high potential from Brazil, and this approach has often yielded positive results.

Arsenal Maintain Faith in Brazilian Recruitment Model

One notable example is Gabriel Martinelli, who was also signed directly from a Brazilian club and has gone on to become an important player for the team. This precedent suggests that Arsenal have both the infrastructure and environment to help Brazilian players thrive in the Premier League.

According to UOL, Arsenal are in talks with Corinthians regarding a deal for Bidon and are eager to secure his services during this transfer window. With several Brazilians already present in the current squad, settling in at the Emirates should not pose a major issue for the youngster.

Scouting Confidence Drives Interest in Breno Bidon

Although many fans may not be familiar with Bidon, Arsenal’s scouting network is among the most respected in world football. Their interest in the midfielder suggests that he possesses qualities that align with the club’s long-term vision.

Arsenal are taking the necessary steps to explore a transfer, and supporters may take comfort in the fact that the club’s recruitment staff have identified him as a potential fit.

If the deal materialises, Bidon would be the latest in a line of promising Brazilians to join the Gunners, and there will be optimism that he can contribute positively to the squad’s continued development.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…