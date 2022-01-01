Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal in talks to sign brilliant Brazilian midfielder

Arsenal open talks to sign exciting Brazilian

According to specialist transfer journalist Nicolo Schira, the Arsenal technical director Edu has opened talks with Lyon to sign Bruno Guimarães.

With Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny due to fly out to AFCON and the Gunners willing to sanction a deal for Ainsley Maitland-Niles, it is almost certain that a fresh body will be brought in.

A loan deal might also be rational, and I’ll welcome an ‘Odegaard type’ loan with open arms. But there’s always a risk factor involved with loan deals.

With the recent ruthlessness the Gunners have shown in the transfer front, it would be surprising if they make a stop-gap solution to their long-term problem at central midfield.

Albert Sambi Lokonga is young whereas Elneny will definitely depart the Emirates Stadium, ending his six-year tie.

During the summer Granit Xhaka leaving is also not out of the cards. Then why not push their summer’s plan to the winter?

Although it will be difficult to acquire the signing of Guimarães in the winter transfer window, it is certainly not impossible.

The 24-year-old is a very technical player who has made 68 appearances for Lyon and three for the senior side of Brazil.

He is a player who is highly regarded across Europe and multiple reports have suggested it will cost any interested party £38 million for his signature.

That might turn out to be a bargain in this day and age.

Manager Mikel Arteta also seemed to have confirmed, in his latest press conference, the plan to sign a few players.

If we can bring a player of Guimarães’ quality mid-season, it will certainly help the club in pushing for that last Champions spot, which a lot of clubs seem to be fighting for.

What are your thoughts on the player? Drop down in the comments section below!

  1. Free says:
    January 1, 2022 at 9:57 am

    Yes, Yes and absolutely YES to Bruno. We desparately need him

  2. Marv Millz says:
    January 1, 2022 at 10:31 am

    I love this guy 🥰🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾and with fellow national team mates, think hell settling easy GREAT all rounder sweet tech ability and if the price tag is true then no brainer…COYG 🙌🏾🙌🏾💯

