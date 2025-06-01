Arsenal in talks to sign €80 million star, with Chelsea hot on their heels

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is emerging as one of the hottest names in the upcoming summer transfer window, with several top clubs vying for his signature. The 21-year-old Slovenian forward is valued at around €80 million, and according to Just Arsenal Sources Arsenal are among those leading the race. Sporting director Andrea Berta has already opened discussions with Leipzig, signaling serious intent.
Arsenal see Sesko as a long-term solution to their attacking problems. His combination of pace, power and aerial ability has caught the eye of scouts across Europe, and the Gunners believe the Premier League would be the ideal stage for him to flourish.
Can Benjamin Sesko provide the goals Arsenal need?
Leipzig director flies to London as Arsenal intensify Sesko talks.
Chelsea, meanwhile, are also pushing hard. The Blues are eager to rebuild their forward line with young, dynamic talent and have identified Sesko as a top target. While Arsenal appear to be ahead in the race, Chelsea’s financial clout and willingness to invest heavily could keep them in contention.
Premier League and European rivals circle
Arsenal and Chelsea aren’t the only clubs in the frame. Liverpool and Manchester United are also showing interest, although the latter may struggle to compete financially. Despite rumours of a gentleman’s agreement with Leipzig, United’s restricted budget could see them miss out. Liverpool view Sesko as a potential replacement for Darwin Nunez, but their approach is said to be more cautious.
Across Europe, Bayern Munich, Juventus, AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur have also been monitoring the situation. Bayern in particular see Sesko as a long-term option to lead their line and are weighing up a future bid.
Why Arsenal believe Sesko is the missing piece
With so many clubs circling, Leipzig’s valuation could well rise. But with Andrea Berta at the helm and a clear plan in place, Arsenal will feel confident about their chances. The Gunners believe Sesko’s movement, physical presence and untapped potential make him a perfect fit for Mikel Arteta’s system.
If they can get this deal done early, it could prove a defining moment in their summer business.
Would Sesko be the right choice to lead the Gunners’ frontline? Let us know your thoughts below.
Why can’t Arsenal do their business discreetly,
The same secrecy should be used as when we had purchased Fabio Vieira
They do Gunsmoke. It’s just the media making up stories. The sad thing is, people fall for it.
This is a bigger transfer, and we’ve been chasing him for over a year now. Everyone also knows about Wirtz to Liverpool, Cunha to United, and City trying to purchase Reijnders. Basically no transfers are “discreet” anymore because there are so many people involved in these big, complex deals.
I fear that we will sign Šeško and he will end up being a Havertz, scoring maybe 10 goals a season in the league.
Meanwhile, Chelsea will sign Gyökeres, and he will bang in 20+ goals in his first season and make us look like absolute chumps!
If that happens, then I will be severely questioning the current management. They have massively improved us and brought us a long way, but if we miss out on a potential world-class striker, especially as the price is way under £100m, then I will be asking a lot of questions.
Gyokeres is expected to sell to Arsenal for £60/65 million. Would you complain that the price was too little?
