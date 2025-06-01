Arsenal in talks to sign €80 million star, with Chelsea hot on their heels

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is emerging as one of the hottest names in the upcoming summer transfer window, with several top clubs vying for his signature. The 21-year-old Slovenian forward is valued at around €80 million, and according to Just Arsenal Sources Arsenal are among those leading the race. Sporting director Andrea Berta has already opened discussions with Leipzig, signaling serious intent.

Arsenal see Sesko as a long-term solution to their attacking problems. His combination of pace, power and aerial ability has caught the eye of scouts across Europe, and the Gunners believe the Premier League would be the ideal stage for him to flourish.

Can Benjamin Sesko provide the goals Arsenal need?

Leipzig director flies to London as Arsenal intensify Sesko talks.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are also pushing hard. The Blues are eager to rebuild their forward line with young, dynamic talent and have identified Sesko as a top target. While Arsenal appear to be ahead in the race, Chelsea’s financial clout and willingness to invest heavily could keep them in contention.

Premier League and European rivals circle

Arsenal and Chelsea aren’t the only clubs in the frame. Liverpool and Manchester United are also showing interest, although the latter may struggle to compete financially. Despite rumours of a gentleman’s agreement with Leipzig, United’s restricted budget could see them miss out. Liverpool view Sesko as a potential replacement for Darwin Nunez, but their approach is said to be more cautious.

Across Europe, Bayern Munich, Juventus, AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur have also been monitoring the situation. Bayern in particular see Sesko as a long-term option to lead their line and are weighing up a future bid.

Why Arsenal believe Sesko is the missing piece

With so many clubs circling, Leipzig’s valuation could well rise. But with Andrea Berta at the helm and a clear plan in place, Arsenal will feel confident about their chances. The Gunners believe Sesko’s movement, physical presence and untapped potential make him a perfect fit for Mikel Arteta’s system.

If they can get this deal done early, it could prove a defining moment in their summer business.

Would Sesko be the right choice to lead the Gunners’ frontline? Let us know your thoughts below.

