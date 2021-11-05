Arsenal in talks to sign €80 million Superstriker claims Di Marzio

Arsenal willing to break their transfer record on Serie A star

In an astonishing piece of news, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio have claimed that Arsenal have reached an agreement with Fiorentina for the signature of striker Dušan Vlahović.

However, it is just half battle won as they are yet to convince the player about the move.

The reliable journalist further reported that the Gunners want the striker “as early as January” and are willing to meet the Italian side’s demand of an astonishing €80 million.

Dušan Vlahović [21 years old] with an hattrick today. 8 goals in 11 Serie A games this season – it’s 25 goals in 34 games in 2021. 🌪🇷🇸 He decided to turn down Fiorentina proposal to extend the contract and he could leave the club in January/summer. Fantastic striker. #Vlahovic pic.twitter.com/H4lno5wJKT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 31, 2021

With 18 months left on his deal and the striker’s reluctance to sign a fresh contract, the Florence based club are willing to sanction a sale.

However, Arsenal obviously won’t get a free run for the coveted center forward’s signature. There is even a natural understanding that the player could wait until the summer, for more important offers to arrive.

His finishing and strength to hold back defenders are his major strengths. The Serbian international has 39 goals and five assists to his name in 96 appearances for Fiorentina.

Dusan Vlahovic – Fiorentina 2021-2022 Forward Template, Crab Cake, Radar, Shot Map and Key Passes pic.twitter.com/48Fz7HOMLY — Scott Willis (@oh_that_crab) November 5, 2021

He’s also been pretty prolific in front of goal for his national side, scoring six in 12 appearances.

It was clear from Mikel Arteta’s first season in-charge that he wanted a complete striker who would spearhead the attack. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexander Lacazette and even Eddie Nketiah were constantly chopped and changed.

Now with Lacazette and Nketiah looking likely to leave next year, and Aubameyang being in the wrong side of his 30s, a move for a fresh and young player was always inevitable.

If manager Arteta and technical director can convince the Fiorentina man to move to the Emirates Stadium, it would certainly ring alarming bells for the rest of the Premier League.

He will certainly be seen as a statement signing, especially the price which is being quoted for him.

Arsenal will just have to hope that he is the right fit for them.

Yash Bisht