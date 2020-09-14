Arsenal in talks to sign Raya alternative

Arsenal are in talks to sign Icelandic shotstopper Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson from Dijon, despite the latest David Raya reports.

Emiliano Martinez has completed his move to Aston Villa according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, although official confirmation is yet to be announced.

The Argentine was left out of the squad that beat Fulham on Saturday afternoon, with Matt Macey taking his place on the bench, which all-but confirmed to keen eyed fans that the 28 year-old’s time at the Emirates was up, despite his heroics in winning both the FA Cup and Community Shield in recent months.

His departure is expected to see a replacement arrive in his place, with Macey not deemed ready to be our second-choice this term, and that player was expected to be David Raya.

The Brentford shotstopper has been left out of the last two Bees’ squads which was believed to be down to his imminent departure, with rumours claiming he had told the club he wished to join Arsenal, but Mike McGrath from the Telegraph we are now said to be eyeing an alternative target.

25 year-old Rúnarsson has impressed in Ligue 1 with Dijon over the past two seasons, and could well find himself on the move.

Arsenal are also believed to be working on offloading some players as they look to raise funds to bolster their midfield, having so far failed to agree a fee with either Lyon or Atletico Madrid for Thomas Partey or Houssem Aouar as of yet, and the Express now claims it will likely be only one of the two that now joins the club this summer.

Are Arsenal simply getting a back-up option or could we be looking for a cheaper alternative as we look to bolster our budget?

Patrick