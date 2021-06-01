Arsenal in talks to sign highly-rated winger keen on EPL move

Mikel Arteta is expected to be making massive changes to his Arsenal squad this summer, and the biggest problem he faces is bringing in players that can provide the supply for our strikers to score many more goals than they managed in the season just finished.

With the Brazilian winger Willian expected to be moving on, there is a place for another winger to send in the crosses and according to Football.London, the Shakhtar winger Manor Solomon is a highly possible arrival.

The report states:

football.london also understands that Pini Zahavi is involved in talks between club and player. The Israeli ‘super agent’ is in touch with Arsenal technical director Edu. Zahavi offered the Shakhtar Donetsk winger to the Gunners’ former head of football Raul Sanllehi in May 2020 before the Spaniard left the club last summer. Sanllehi’s departure initially scuppered the deal but Solomon’s impressive performances in the Champions League and for the Israeli national team this season have put him back on Arsenal’s radar.

The 21 year-old has already made it clear that he favours a move to the Premier League, and he is at the perfect age to make the transition to a bigger club, although Shakhtar are by no means a small club in terms of European football.

Solomon said: “There are things that can happen in the summer. My dream is to play in England and it also seems to me the most realistic option for me. And teams in England can pay.”

Solomon has played against some of the biggest clubs in the world so won’t be overawed by a move to London. in fact just six months ago Solomon scored the second goal in a Champions League home match against Real Madrid, which gave Shakhtar a 2–0 win over the Spanish giants.

With the reported price tag of just £21million, should Arsenal take a chance on this talented youngster?