Arsenal in talks with another Turkish team over a potential transfer

Turkish-Football claims that Trabzonspor is in advanced talks with Arsenal over the loan signing of Mohamed Elneny for the whole of next season.

The Egyptian midfielder has two years left on his Arsenal contract, however, he isn’t one of the players that the Gunners are counting on for next season and he looks set to depart the Emirates again.

He spent this season on loan at Besiktas, and he seems to have settled in well in the Turkish top flight.

Besiktas wanted to get him on loan for another season, but they struggled to pay his wages when he played for them and he still has some outstanding salary problems with them.

The report claims that Trabzonspor has identified the former Basel man as the perfect player to add to their team.

They are already advanced in talks with Arsenal over taking him on loan, he is willing to remain in Turkey and it is left for both teams to agree on things like the wage structure.

The Turkish side finished second in the Turkish top flight last season and they also won the Turkish Cup. They will hope that Elneny will help them achieve more success when the new season comes around.