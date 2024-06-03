Arsenal in talks with Barcelona over £17million talent

Arsenal is increasing their interest in Barcelona talent Mikayil Faye as they seek to strengthen their squad.

The 19-year-old has emerged as one of the standout talents in the Barcelona B team, but he currently has no space in the senior team.

This situation has made Barcelona open to selling him if a good offer comes in, and Arsenal has shown interest.

According to a report on Mail Sport, the Gunners have approached Barcelona for information on signing the Senegal international.

The report indicates that Faye is currently valued at £17 million, and Arsenal wants to confirm if Barcelona is willing to let him go.

Faye has enjoyed a brilliant stint with the Barcelona youth team and would likely jump at the opportunity to join a club like Arsenal. However, the Gunners need to secure an agreement with Barcelona promptly to facilitate the move.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Faye has been brilliant on the Barcelona B side and the defender is young enough to adapt to the demands at the Emirates.

The standards are different at both levels, but he has the talents needed to do well for us.

He might spend some time in our U21 team and prove his worth before getting a promotion to the first team.

