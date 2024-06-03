Arsenal in talks with Barcelona over £17million talent

Arsenal is increasing their interest in Barcelona talent Mikayil Faye as they seek to strengthen their squad.
The 19-year-old has emerged as one of the standout talents in the Barcelona B team, but he currently has no space in the senior team.
This situation has made Barcelona open to selling him if a good offer comes in, and Arsenal has shown interest.
According to a report on Mail Sport, the Gunners have approached Barcelona for information on signing the Senegal international.
The report indicates that Faye is currently valued at £17 million, and Arsenal wants to confirm if Barcelona is willing to let him go.
Faye has enjoyed a brilliant stint with the Barcelona youth team and would likely jump at the opportunity to join a club like Arsenal. However, the Gunners need to secure an agreement with Barcelona promptly to facilitate the move.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Faye has been brilliant on the Barcelona B side and the defender is young enough to adapt to the demands at the Emirates.
The standards are different at both levels, but he has the talents needed to do well for us.
He might spend some time in our U21 team and prove his worth before getting a promotion to the first team.
Another prospect qeue? There’s no harm in trying
unless he can play left-back then his path to the Arsenal first team looks equally blocked
given need to strengthen midfield, cover on the wings, much coveted striker, goalkeeper, left-back etc I’m not sure we have the budget to recruit quality in all these positions
when prioritising our spending then this is way down the list
17m for someone playing in the B team? That’s madness to me moreover when everyone is fit am sure Arteta will be playing the back four as Timber, Gabriel, Saliba, White hence why spending that amount of money on him? It can be better if we can concentrate on Sesko, Youssouf Fofana or Zubimendi and Jarrel Hato. Hato can play both centre back and left back thus if we were to sale Kiwior if can be a good back up for two positions.