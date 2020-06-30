Arsenal in talks with Brazilian target and David Luiz is helping out

Arsenal is reportedly in talks with soon-to-be PSG free agent, Thiago Silva, as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his team.

The Gunners have been struggling at the back recently and although they have handed new deals to David Luiz and Pablo Mari, it appears that Arteta will still look to add some quality to his backline when the transfer window reopens.

Arsenal will have William Saliba back in their team for next season, but the Frenchman is inexperienced and he would benefit from more experienced defenders around him.

Silva won’t be offered a new deal at PSG, and the Brazilian will leave the French side at the end of their Champions League campaign in August.

Le10sport is claiming that a number of teams are looking to sign him and a recent report on their website indicates that Arsenal is the latest team to show interest in his signature.

The same report claims that the Gunners have started talks to take him to London and their effort is being helped by David Luiz.

Luiz is national teammates with Silva and they also played together at club level when Luiz played for the French side.

Silva is already 35, but the Brazilian remains one of the best defenders of his generation. He would also come with the much-needed winning experience that will be valuable in the Arsenal dressing room.