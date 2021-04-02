“Arsenal in the bigger games have had huge success” Redknapp predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool

Jamie Redknapp has predicted a score draw between Arsenal and Liverpool this weekend.

Both teams are looking to get on with their domestic business after the international break when Arsenal hosts the Premier League holders.

The Gunners were in fine form before the break and earned an exciting 3-3 draw against West Ham.

They would have loved to face Jurgen Klopp’s men immediately after that game, but the international window came to put a halt to any momentum.

This weekend offers both teams the chance to get more points on the board with Liverpool looking for a top-four spot while Arsenal wants a return to European football.

Redknapp admits that the game would be close and says Arsenal has done well when they have faced top teams so they will be a handful for Liverpool.

He also says both sides don’t have the best defences, so he expects goals to reign in the match.

‘This is a really hard one to predict,’ Redknapp said on the Sky Sports podcast as quoted by Metro Sports. ‘I can see a draw.

‘You don’t get the feeling with Liverpool right now that they can go somewhere and get a clean sheet, and Arsenal in the bigger games have had huge success and played really well.

‘Arsenal, really, would have wanted to play Liverpool straight away after the momentum of that West Ham comeback (when they drew 3-3).

‘I can see some goals in this game. I’m not sure either side are defensively sound enough to keep a clean sheet or keep it tight.

‘So I’m going for a score draw, I think it will be close. Liverpool going forward will always cause problems.’