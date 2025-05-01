Arsenal in the Champions League semi-final was like watching England

Mr Wenger made a rare return to the Emirates on Tuesday night, which was fitting as our stadium is part of the legacy he left behind. It was built for evenings like this, but so far, it has not hosted as many as we were told it would.

Despite being promised that leaving Highbury would lead to competing for major honours, this was only the second Champions League semi-final the venue has staged.

For the first 30 minutes, it was in danger of going the same way as the first, when Man United ran riot.

The current Arsenal is made of sterner stuff these days; previous versions would have folded. The visitors may actually be disappointed, as their advantage is only 1-0.

Yet, like in 2009, there was that feeling that the Gunners still are not ready to get over the line.

There was a lot of warning in the build-up that this was a different PSG to the one we beat 2-0 in October.

Yet eight of the same eleven started that fixture. That means in six months, Luis Enrique has tactically improved the French champions; his man management skills mean every individual understands their role, while he continues to change the mentality of the whole club.

It also helped in January that his owners got him Kvaratskhelia, the best player on the pitch. Remember, though, apparently zero attackers existed in the last transfer window who could have helped our attack.

If only Mikel Arteta had asked his employers for help in the market, so he would not have moments like this where he does not trust a 17-year-old or someone on loan with zero confidence.

In a sad reflection of how one-sided this tie was heading, our manager was smart enough to realise we could not technically match our opponents. For the sake of next Wednesday, let us hope certain individuals were having an off day.

The Spaniard chose to adapt a very Premiership style, going direct and trying to build off the scraps. David Raya was taking any free kick in our half, giving us a reason to get high up the pitch.

We played for the second ball, with some fans doing what they often do in 2025, complaining about the official.

For the Gooners who grew up proud of how we used to play, this was not entertaining, but it was enough to knock PSG out of their early rhythm.

Whether that approach is enough to win at the Parc des Princes is another thing.

Any English readers old enough to remember their nation’s Golden Generation might see comparisons.

The Three Lions would get hyped up, but once we got to the knockout rounds of World Cups and Euros, we realised we could not keep the ball like others.

So a Sven-Göran Eriksson’s or Capello’s answer? To not fight it and just get the ball forward and in the area as quickly as possible.

I agreed with our boss pre-match, the hardest part in sport is getting over the line, but the first time you do, it becomes easier after that.

Like last season’s title race, you cannot let these moments pass us by.

At this level, the difference between success and failure is decided on the small moments, moments such as Partey needlessly getting booked in Spain.

Moments like our coach not using the two games since to try Zinchenko or Skelley as a DM so Rice did not have to drop deeper.

We need something special in Paris next week.

The scene of our biggest heartbreak, so it would be fitting if something romantic could happen in the love city of the world.

Based on the first leg, it did not exactly scream Champions of Europe, did it?