Arsenal in the Champions League semi-final was like watching England

Mr Wenger made a rare return to the Emirates on Tuesday night, which was fitting as our stadium is part of the legacy he left behind. It was built for evenings like this, but so far, it has not hosted as many as we were told it would.
Despite being promised that leaving Highbury would lead to competing for major honours, this was only the second Champions League semi-final the venue has staged.
For the first 30 minutes, it was in danger of going the same way as the first, when Man United ran riot.
The current Arsenal is made of sterner stuff these days; previous versions would have folded. The visitors may actually be disappointed, as their advantage is only 1-0.
Yet, like in 2009, there was that feeling that the Gunners still are not ready to get over the line.
There was a lot of warning in the build-up that this was a different PSG to the one we beat 2-0 in October.
Yet eight of the same eleven started that fixture. That means in six months, Luis Enrique has tactically improved the French champions; his man management skills mean every individual understands their role, while he continues to change the mentality of the whole club.
It also helped in January that his owners got him Kvaratskhelia, the best player on the pitch. Remember, though, apparently zero attackers existed in the last transfer window who could have helped our attack.
If only Mikel Arteta had asked his employers for help in the market, so he would not have moments like this where he does not trust a 17-year-old or someone on loan with zero confidence.
In a sad reflection of how one-sided this tie was heading, our manager was smart enough to realise we could not technically match our opponents. For the sake of next Wednesday, let us hope certain individuals were having an off day.
The Spaniard chose to adapt a very Premiership style, going direct and trying to build off the scraps. David Raya was taking any free kick in our half, giving us a reason to get high up the pitch.
We played for the second ball, with some fans doing what they often do in 2025, complaining about the official.
For the Gooners who grew up proud of how we used to play, this was not entertaining, but it was enough to knock PSG out of their early rhythm.
Whether that approach is enough to win at the Parc des Princes is another thing.
Any English readers old enough to remember their nation’s Golden Generation might see comparisons.
The Three Lions would get hyped up, but once we got to the knockout rounds of World Cups and Euros, we realised we could not keep the ball like others.
So a Sven-Göran Eriksson’s or Capello’s answer? To not fight it and just get the ball forward and in the area as quickly as possible.
I agreed with our boss pre-match, the hardest part in sport is getting over the line, but the first time you do, it becomes easier after that.
Like last season’s title race, you cannot let these moments pass us by.
At this level, the difference between success and failure is decided on the small moments, moments such as Partey needlessly getting booked in Spain.
Moments like our coach not using the two games since to try Zinchenko or Skelley as a DM so Rice did not have to drop deeper.
We need something special in Paris next week.
The scene of our biggest heartbreak, so it would be fitting if something romantic could happen in the love city of the world.
Based on the first leg, it did not exactly scream Champions of Europe, did it?
Maybe, miracle will happen but arsenal are not yet out.
“If only Mikel Arteta had asked his employers for help in the market”. He did drop a lot of hints during January about this, and let’s also not forget that Havertz and Martinelli got injured after the window had closed.
No one knows who was to blame, but it felt like a board decision, or possibly a financial issue, rather than Arteta saying he didn’t want any help. Basic common sense says any manager would want new signings, especially when you’ve had an injury crisis since the season started.
“Moments like our coach not using the two games since to try Zinchenko or Skelley as a DM so Rice did not have to drop deeper”. And Arteta would have got destroyed by the fans for doing that.
MLS is currently one of the best LB in world football, and I don’t think he’s even been dribbled past once in Europe. So that would mean Zinny at LB against Hakimi, Doue, and Kvaratskhelia. Good luck with that!
And how many times have we seen MLS and Zinny playing DM? Even if you gave each of them a chance at DM in our 2 league games before PSG, that’s a total one game each in that position to adjust for a CL semi-final against one of the most in form sides in Europe. That would be an insane decision!
Of course it wasn’t ideal moving Rice, but Arteta picked the best XI available. His hands were tied because of player availability.
Finally, one bad performance in the entirety of our European campaign, and now you’re comparing us to England. Clearly you didn’t watch any of the group games, PSV and given your statement, you definitely didn’t watch us against the current European champions, and the best team in the history of football!
Crazy how some judge a team or individual on one game!
I’m being sarcastic when I say he should have asked for help
Also the title says Arsenal In the semi final was like watching England
So I think it’s referring to the ….Semi Final lol ?
But you are confirming my point that modern day fans have such little patience, and will moan about anything. It’s only half-time in the tie!
And as I have said before, for a club like Arsenal, getting to a CL semi-final is a massive deal, especially with the injuries, irrespective of what happens against PSG.
I have not said tie is over
It will be 21 years without a title … That’s quite patient ?
We played well below the level we played in the two games against real madrid. In my opinion real madrid are a better team than psg. Mostly in defence. Psg defence is poor, we opened them up more times than people are saying. But its the same old broken record no world class striker to finish teams off. Ian wright would have scored a hatrick the other night in his day.
Dan,
Some people crease me up on here at times. As you said 21 years, how patient do we have to be. Priceless, absolutely priceless.🙄🤦♂️🤷♂️
And for those who may have forgotten, here’s what a trophy looks like. 🏆👍😉
I think spurs fans will need some kind of explanation as to what a trophy is 😂
Well GB,
Apparently Spurs have hired a Carpenter who is a Spurs fan to make them a trophy cabinet in case they win the Europa League.
He was seen looking confused, and when asked what was the matter, he said that he was hired to make a trophy cabinet. He then asked what does a trophy look like. 🤣😂😉👍
Gabriel Jesus, Maghalaes, Jorginho, Havartz, Calafiori, Partey, Sterling etc calculate their salaries every week then you will know where the problem is
This is one aspect Arteta haven’t worked on in his coaching career
I don’t think we gonna need a miracle, just a proper game plan. PSG for me is still not that convincing, they failed to put the game to bed with all the opportunities they had and the depleted squad Arsenal has. Imagine if we were playing against a ruthless Barca or Inter? That’s why most preferred PSG for the semis. We still have a big chance and we might make PSG regret not killing the game at London when they had the chance.
I still think PSG is very vulnerable mentally, But then again so is Arsenal.
Dan and Derek, Liverpool, one of the two biggest clubs in England, had to wait 30 years before winning the League. Iirc, it took Man Utd 26 years to win it. Utd even got relegated during those 26 years.
Yeah and in that time you would have had fans saying that’s not great
I only mentioned 21 years due to the accusation that as fans we have not been patient
Herr Drier,
And do you think that the Liverpool and Manchester United fans sat there without questioning why it was taking so long to win the league.
So I don’t really get your point. 😉👍