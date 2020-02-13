Arsenal in the frame to sign world cup winner unwanted by Bayern Munich

Arsenal has received a major boost in their bid to sign Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso.

The Germans are reportedly targeting his replacement in Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz and they know that they have to make room for the German wonderkid.

Tolisso joined Bayern Munich from Lyon in 2017 and was a key member of the Bavarian’s side that season, however, he struggled with injuries in his second campaign and has struggled to get into the starting XI this season.

The Germans have used him just 10 times this season and they feel this might just be the time to cash in on him, according to German outlet Bild as reported in the Sun.

Arsenal will probably be in the market for a new creative midfielder next summer as they look to move on from Mesut Ozil.

Even if Ozil doesn’t leave, Mikel Arteta is expected to bring in new faces that would help him achieve his goals with the team.

Tolisso can be one of the best midfielders in the world on his day and his performances for the French team as they won the last World Cup also shows how talented he is.

According to the same report, Arsenal is not the only team interested in his signature. Manchester United is said to have failed with a loan offer for him last month before they signed Bruno Fernandes. Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Napoli are also interested in signing him.

Tolisso is just 25 but has immense experience and is a very talented individual. He would be a top-notch signing and a bit of a coup if Arsenal managed to get him to pen to paper. This is one worth keeping an eye on.