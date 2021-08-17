Arsenal ‘in the know’ claims leader has wanted Arsenal exit for two years

David Ornstein has claimed that Hector Bellerin has wanted to leave Arsenal for two years now.

The Spanish full-back moved to North London a decade ago, and broke into the first-team thanks to a number of injuries to Mathieu Debuchy, Carl Jenkinson and Nacho Monreal all in a short space of time, and Bellerin never looked back.

The 26 year-old has become an integral part of the playing squad, proving to be a leader despite his relatively young age, and is claimed to have played a key role in helping his side to reduce their wage budget amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

Hector is now claimed to want a new challenge however, and Ornstein insists that he has wanted out for two years.

“Correct me if I’m wrong here, but I feel like Hector Bellerin has been trying to get out of Arsenal for about two years,” pundit Mark Chapman asked on The Athletic’s Football Podcast.

Ornstein responded by saying: “That’s true, you’re right. It hasn’t been sanctioned. He has been deemed too important by the various managers and executives.

“He was also very important in helping the club negotiate player wage cuts, during the outbreak of the pandemic but now I think the penny has dropped in his mind well and truly.

“He wants to go this summer and there is no two ways about it.”

Fans seem calm and almost happy about the idea of letting Bellerin go also, with his importance on the pitch having dwindled in recent seasons, but at present we are yet to find a new home for him, and he could well end up staying beyond the August 31 deadline.

Patrick