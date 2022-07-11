Ornstein reveals Arsenal are in the race for Southampton defender

Arsenal have Southampton defender on their list
After failing in their pursuit of Leeds United’s Raphinha, the North London outfit are fighting hard with Manchester United for the Argentina international Lisandro Martinez.
🏴 Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters features on Arsenal & Manchester United's list for a potential right-back signing.
It is not the only defensive position Arsenal’s hierarchy have their eyes on.
According to the ever-reliable David Ornstein, if the opportunity arises, Arsenal will look to strengthen the right side of the defense too.
After arriving at St. Marys in the summer of 2020 from Spurs for a fee of £12m, Walker-Peters has been a mainstay in Ralph Hasenhüttl’s team.
The former Tottenham man has made 82 appearances for the south English club, while also appearing twice in the colors of England since his debut four months ago.
If he continues to impress in the upcoming season, he might have an outside chance of making the England squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
🚨 There has been no progress on Southampton’s attempts to tie Kyle Walker-Peters down to a new deal#saintsfc
The Athletic’s report further suggested that although the 25-year-old is contracted until 2025 and the St Mary’s hierarchy are not actively seeking to trade him, there has been no progress in relation to a fresh deal and he has suitors.
With Southampton actively scouring the market for possible additions at the full back area, the Englishman might just end up leaving.
However, it’s not just Arsenal who admire the 25-year-old. Fellow Premier League sides Man United and Everton are also believed to be interested in him.
Despite Everton’s firm admiration of Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters, they are unlikely to sign him, due to the club’s financial problems. (Source: @David_Ornstein) pic.twitter.com/wb2tdr4Quf
Even though the right back position is not a pressing problem at the Emirates Stadium as of now, it is certainly a position where a fresh player, with different characteristics, would be a boost.
Takehiro Tomiyasu and Cedric offer little when going forward and thus adding an attacking full-back can give Mikel Arteta’s men a whole new dimension in the build-up.
Unpredictability is what the London side have lacked in the past few seasons. Thus, I’m all in for a new signing in the right back position if the situation allows it this summer.
Don’t need a RB. As a LB, I’d love Palace’s Mitchell. He’s always impressed me when I’ve seen him play.
I disagree.
We need a better RB than Cedric to compete with Tomiyasu. It may not be the most pressing issue to address but it is still important.
Didn’t KWP sign a new contract, valid until 2025, with Southampton last year, a contract he was very happy to sign? Is this not progress enough? How many contracts are players supposed to sign each year?
You say Tomiyasu offers little going forward! Are you blind or just insane? Sheesh man!
His major qualities are defensive not offensive
I’m with Declan
Would have been a Stand out performer last season if not for the time spent on the treatment table ,he’s great going forward and linked up brilliantly with saka when he was for
Sorry Yash but you obviously haven’t seen much of him as he is as good going forward as defending.
Over the last ten years how many Arsenal academy full backs have gone on to become long term established players in the senior team? Bellerin was from Spain. Chambers from Southampton. Gibbs from Wimbledon. So may be Niles for one season under Unai? How many Arsenal academy Centre backs have become permanent fixtures in the senior team since Tony Adams? How many DM’s from the academy have played 100 games for the senior side? Why does the academy not produce quality defenders and why are the ones we do produce not given an extended run in the senior team? We prefer to spend mega millons on ready made imports like Gabriel Saliba Tomiyasu Soares Tierney Tavares. Santos Mustafi Socritis Luiz Paulister Kolasinac Lichsteiner Debuchy Djouro Senderous Vermaelen many of whom were expensive but not much good and left for free.
Few prem teams are lined with first team academy products. You make it sound so simple. Just produce better players. God.
We need both left and right back players though the situation with left back is more urgent.
A very successful transfer summer would include
A solid defensive midfielder
A mobile box to box midfielder
A Speedy left back
A marquee right winger
And a towering center forward
The fact the war chest is a military secret this season am going to assume anything can happen