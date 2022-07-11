Ornstein reveals Arsenal are in the race for Southampton defender

Arsenal have Southampton defender on their list

After failing in their pursuit of Leeds United’s Raphinha, the North London outfit are fighting hard with Manchester United for the Argentina international Lisandro Martinez.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters features on Arsenal & Manchester United's list for a potential right-back signing. 🗞 @David_Ornstein pic.twitter.com/NonN0UpYrp — TFS – Top Football Show (@TopFootballShow) July 10, 2022

It is not the only defensive position Arsenal’s hierarchy have their eyes on.

According to the ever-reliable David Ornstein, if the opportunity arises, Arsenal will look to strengthen the right side of the defense too.

After arriving at St. Marys in the summer of 2020 from Spurs for a fee of £12m, Walker-Peters has been a mainstay in Ralph Hasenhüttl’s team.

The former Tottenham man has made 82 appearances for the south English club, while also appearing twice in the colors of England since his debut four months ago.

If he continues to impress in the upcoming season, he might have an outside chance of making the England squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

🚨 There has been no progress on Southampton’s attempts to tie Kyle Walker-Peters down to a new deal#saintsfc

[Athletic] pic.twitter.com/8xb5URXruS — Southampton FC Updates (@TheSaintCentre) July 10, 2022

The Athletic’s report further suggested that although the 25-year-old is contracted until 2025 and the St Mary’s hierarchy are not actively seeking to trade him, there has been no progress in relation to a fresh deal and he has suitors.

With Southampton actively scouring the market for possible additions at the full back area, the Englishman might just end up leaving.

However, it’s not just Arsenal who admire the 25-year-old. Fellow Premier League sides Man United and Everton are also believed to be interested in him.

Despite Everton’s firm admiration of Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters, they are unlikely to sign him, due to the club’s financial problems. (Source: @David_Ornstein) pic.twitter.com/wb2tdr4Quf — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) July 10, 2022

Even though the right back position is not a pressing problem at the Emirates Stadium as of now, it is certainly a position where a fresh player, with different characteristics, would be a boost.

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Cedric offer little when going forward and thus adding an attacking full-back can give Mikel Arteta’s men a whole new dimension in the build-up.

Unpredictability is what the London side have lacked in the past few seasons. Thus, I’m all in for a new signing in the right back position if the situation allows it this summer.

Yash Bisht