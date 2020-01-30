Arsenal in the race to sign former Tottenham teenager

Arsenal has become the latest team to show interest in PSV’s Noni Madueke.

The 17 years old joined the Dutch side in 2018 from Tottenham and has made rapid progress in Holland.

He was assigned to the Dutch side’s youth team but he has impressed enough to be considered for their first team in recent games.

He made the bench twice before getting an appearance against VVV Venlo recently and he has caught the eye of several top sides.

The Daily Mail claims that Arsenal and Wolves are set to battle for his signature. Both Premier League sides have shown that they trust youth and no doubt would love to land this hot prospect.

His current deal has just 18 months to run but he hasn’t indicated that he wants a return to England yet.

Arsenal will be hoping that he isn’t a serious Tottenham fan as he would not want to play for his team’s biggest rivals.

Mikel Arteta has done well with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, it is unclear if Madueke would be impressed enough to want to join the Arteta revolution or if he would prefer to remain in Holland and develop further.

On a personal note, I would love it if Arsenal signed a youngster discarded by Tottenham who then went on to have a very successful career at the Emirates.

That may sound a little petty but I cannot help myself when it comes to that lot and any chance Arsenal can get to get one over on them, all the better.