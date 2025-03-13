Arsenal in the race to sign impressive Premier League midfielder

Arsenal have emerged as one of the clubs reportedly interested in securing the services of Morgan Gibbs-White following his impressive performances for Nottingham Forest this season.

The midfielder has been instrumental in Forest’s campaign, playing a crucial role in their push for a top-four finish. His influence on the team extends well beyond basic statistics, though he has still managed 11 goal contributions in the Premier League this season. His ability to dictate play, create chances, and contribute defensively has made him one of the standout performers in the league.

According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are set to battle Liverpool and Manchester United for his signature. The Gunners are keen to reinforce their squad in the summer, and Gibbs-White has reportedly been identified as a potential signing who could add more creativity and depth to their midfield.

Forest will likely be reluctant to lose one of their key players, but the financial incentives of a move could make a transfer possible. If Arsenal are serious about its interest, they may need to act swiftly to beat their rivals to his signature.

Gibbs-White has already proven himself as one of the most reliable and consistent midfielders in the Premier League, and his presence at Arsenal could provide the club with an added dimension in attack. Mikel Arteta will be looking to strengthen his squad to maintain their competitiveness in domestic and European competitions, and the addition of a player like Gibbs-White could be an important step in that direction.

His ability to operate in multiple midfield roles, combined with his work rate and technical ability, makes him a strong candidate for a move to a top club. Whether Arsenal can convince him to make the switch remains to be seen, but if they can win the race for his signature, he could prove to be an excellent addition to their squad.