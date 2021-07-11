Arsenal in the running to land £6M bargain from Real Madrid

Arsenal and Tottenham are claimed to be monitoring the situation of Alarcon Isco this summer, with him believed to be surplus to requirements in Real Madrid at present.

The Spanish international was once heralded amongst the key players at the Bernabeu, but in recent seasons he has become more of a bit-part player, and at 29 years-old he should still have plenty more to give to the beautiful game.

Arsenal have been linked with his signature for a number of years, and with us in the market for an attacking midfielder at present, it is no surprise to read that we are still being linked with his signature.

Martin Odegaard’s return to Real Madrid could well aid us in his capture, with the Norwegian international set to stay in the Spanish capital for the upcoming campaign, which could lead to his team-mate to push further for an exit, with us yet to fill the void left by Odegaard’s absence.

The Mirror reports that he could well be available for as little as £6 Million this summer, with just one year remaining on his playing deal the Real hierarchy having claimed that a new deal is not currently on their minds, with both Spurs and AC Milan also claimed to hold an interest.

I struggle to believe that Isco is past it at only 29, and his signing could bring a mixture of ability and experience to our side, although it remains to be seen whether our lack of European football would be a factor in his decision.

Would Isco’s signing be considered a risky one?

Patrick