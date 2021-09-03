Arsenal in three-horse race for Premier League star in January

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal will look to battle for Yves Bissouma in the January transfer window.
The Gunners hold a longstanding interest in his signature and some fans had expected them to launch a bid for him in this summer’s transfer window.
Arsenal instead signed Albert Sambi Lokonga and have also kept Granit Xhaka despite interest from AS Roma.
Brighton fended off interest from his other suitors for the midfielder and he will remain an important player for them, at least for the first half of this campaign.
A report via Sun Sports claims that the Malian remains on the radar of Arsenal despite not making an official bid for him in the last transfer window.
The report claims that the Gunners have January plans for him, but this time, they would have to see off competition from United and Liverpool.
The Reds lost Georginio Wijnaldum in this transfer window and they didn’t sign a replacement for the Dutchman.
They see Bissouma as one player who can fill that void.
United has splashed the cash on several players in the transfer window, including securing the return of Cristiano Ronaldo.
However, they want to still strengthen their midfield and they see him as a player who can make that position stronger at Old Trafford.
Bisouma should have been arsenal main priority target during the transfer window. Him over Ben white that is, and saliba should have been given a chance to prove himself.
If arsenal had let xhaka go even for that peanut Roma offer I be okay with it and avoid retaining a red card magnet disaster of a midfielder.
Now that you have Man U and Liverpool to compete with in the signing of Bisouma, is very clear to me now that you will definitely not get him, when you had the chance, you where busy doing irrelevant signings. Is so painful what you are doing to us fans.
See another nonsense!
We had the opportunity to have signed him this summer; we never signed him. Now we are pretending to sign him in January!
Why are you good at lying to us your fans?