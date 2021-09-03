Arsenal in three-horse race for Premier League star in January

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal will look to battle for Yves Bissouma in the January transfer window.

The Gunners hold a longstanding interest in his signature and some fans had expected them to launch a bid for him in this summer’s transfer window.

Arsenal instead signed Albert Sambi Lokonga and have also kept Granit Xhaka despite interest from AS Roma.

Brighton fended off interest from his other suitors for the midfielder and he will remain an important player for them, at least for the first half of this campaign.

A report via Sun Sports claims that the Malian remains on the radar of Arsenal despite not making an official bid for him in the last transfer window.

The report claims that the Gunners have January plans for him, but this time, they would have to see off competition from United and Liverpool.

The Reds lost Georginio Wijnaldum in this transfer window and they didn’t sign a replacement for the Dutchman.

They see Bissouma as one player who can fill that void.

United has splashed the cash on several players in the transfer window, including securing the return of Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, they want to still strengthen their midfield and they see him as a player who can make that position stronger at Old Trafford.