Arsenal in top form to dispatch of Leicester & return to fourth

Arsenal have reclaimed fourth spot in the Premier League table with their 2-0 win over Leicester City today, with Thomas Partey and Alexandre Lacazette on the scoresheet.
The Gunners were on the front foot from the off, with Gabriel Martinelli in full speed down the left to put the visitors on the back foot right away. While we looked certain to score from open play early on, the goal actually came from a set piece when the Brazilian’s corner landed perfectly for Thomas Partey to head home unchallenged at the near-post.
The midfielder nearly doubled our lead also, when he picked up the ball on the edge of the box before trying to curl an effort on goal, only to strike the corner of the upright and bounce away.
The Foxes finally found some rhythm midway through the half, and they eventually test Aaron Ramsdale through Harvey Barnes, with the Leicester boss amazed as his save.
We came out in the second half similarly to the first and immediately took the game by the scruff of the neck again, and Kasper Schmeichel was put right to work, but he was equal to our efforts.
We then had a great chance to double our lead, but appeared to be denied when Lacazette’s header was cleared off the line, but VAR later showed that Soyuncu’s arm had interfered with the ball on route to the goal and the penalty was awarded.
Alexandre Lacazette was not to be denied from the penalty spot as he sent his effort into the top left, well out or reach of the goalkeeper.
We continued to look the better side for the final 30 minutes, but despite the introduction of Emile Smith Rowe, followed by very late subs of Nicolas Pepe and Eddie Nketiah we just couldn’t find a third, but it was a deserved win for Mikel Arteta’s side to send us back into fourth.
Great win! Another 3 points as usual. Next, Liverpool. Hope we can get points from them.
Yes, convincing win.
Can we get something against Liverpool, it would be verden good.
I loved the ugly win. Leicester couldn’t press us at all and we were mostly in control
Odegaard was tireless and our main link. Partey and him were our midfield generals in the game
I only saw the second half and certainly wouldn’t call it an ugly win. We played some sublime football at times.
Our game control was brilliant, thanks to Odegaard’s relentless high press/ technical abilities and Partey’s skills
Unfortunately, our goals weren’t from open play. It’s okay as long as we keep winning, but I foresee a difficulty to score against Liverpool
Ya good win for Arsenal today.The clean sheet also nice. We go again on Wedsaday. The aim is “if you can’t beat Liverpool don’t lose the game”.
It’s going to be a tough game, but I believe we can at least draw against Liverpool
Let’s not give up against Liverpool without even kicking the ball. We’ve been good value for our money in the last 10/11 games. Liverpool is in good form, we are in good form, we can get a win against Liverpool.
I didn’t see an ugly win, I saw some great football from Arsenal, goals and an an excellent save from Ramsdale. Oh, and what a bargain Ødegaard is turning out to be, a proper midfield artist!
Me neither I saw a matured controlled performance and some lovely football.
I was a bit disappointed, because I was expecting at least one open-play goal. The way we’ve been playing in the couple of games has made plenty of good chances
Ødegaard’s work ethic was incredible and we wouldn’t have been in control without his high press
I’ll take an own goal win in our next game GAI 🤪
LOL I hope Van Dijk do it for us
GAI, how could you be disappointed simply because we didn’t score from open play?
I sometimes find it difficult to understand you.
Odegaard and Partey were both sublime today. Good game to watch and never in doubt.
Well done boys!
I heard Chelsea got a gift unfortunately?
What a master class from Odegaard. A perfect 10, one of the best I’ve seen from an Arsenal midfielder. It is becoming fun to watch Arsenall play, once again. May it continue. I have a good feeling about the upcoming Liverpool game.
👍👍
Have to agree. Abso love Øde ❤️ reminds me of a mixture of Cesc and Mesut with alot more energy. Partey is starting to show what he’s about which is fantastic also as iv always wanted to see if he could be the midfield general, like Vieria, we have been missing.
Laca deserves a new 2 year deal, what’s he on 170k a week, give him the same deal and keep the captaincy especially if we get the Top4 as he will be needed. He does more for the team than anyone thinks even behind the scenes!!
Good Win Arsenal…
A happy Fan and thanks to Ramsdele for that save at 1goal to nil…
Ode and partey were awesome In the midfield…
Evangelist, Arteta. Winning back lost souls. Long may this Crusade continue.
Lol…Amen
LC really looked like a bottom-half club today, partly due to what we did to stymie them when they actually looked like competing and partly due to the players who were unavailable for them…regardless, the 3 points were deserved and hopefully a clean sheet to boot
I did like a few things I saw out there, like (1) the movement off the ball at times, as there appears to be a longer leash being placed upon our forward-thinking players regarding their ability to roam a bit more, (2) the fact that Ode took up some more central positions at periods throughout the match, which is crucial to keep defenses honest, and (3) that we’ve dedicated more players in and around the box, especially when it’s clear that the opposing team hasn’t got the guile to counter effectively
it will be interesting to see if these above-mentioned tactical adjustments are on offer against Pool mid-week…looking forward to seeing us perform against an opponent who’s never satisfied with a point…on a side note, kind of wish Saka was taken off right away, following Daka’s foul, considering our fixture list this week
I agree it was a good time to play Leicester without Vardey, Ndidi and Tielmans in the starting XI but I think the result was more down to the way we played. We moved through the lines so effortlessly at times – I gotta think a top striker who wants a move would be looking at our performances of late and telling his agent he wants some of that.
we can only hope that would be the case, but I think it still requires us to earn a CL invite in a convincing fashion…I’m trying to imagine what we might look like if we could finally offload Xhaka, get a proper replacement, especially considering the fact that MA’s has been allowing our DMs to take more advanced positions, and secure a top-notch Striker who could come good in spite of our tactics that don’t generally provide a lot of service to that particular position
Another big 3 points and awesome performance from Partey and especially Odegaard, the more I see him play the more he impresses me, first class touch, vision and skill… Gonna be a top top player! And lastly hats off to Arteta I’m beginning to change my mind on him and I’m glad he’s proving me wrong, some of the football we are playing is wonderful and that’s credit to the manager. Next up Liverpool COYG.
So glad we ended up with Øde and not Maddison, Kev. Such a classy player 👌
Had fantastic seats level with the halfway line… Great result, things are looking good, Kev
Oh Sue it was a great decision he’s a great player, I got it horribly wrong in my assessment of him. Happy days Sue you got a great view of the next De Bruyne 😉 massive game on Wednesday Sue I hope your confident 🤔
Am looking forward to our game against Aston Villa.
Hopefully no RED CARD against Liverpool, no expectations for midweek game
Congratulations boys top 4 is now ours
Why are You so Desperate …….WE gave Shitty a rough game why nit Liverpool
It’s the first time in years I can really really say Arsenal are a consistent team. Not just in the results alone at the end of the game, but the performances just reveals a whole lot.
Everyone knows what their job is and everyone’s doing it effectively.
This summer will be the team to really add one or two world class players to this team to finally raise the level up another notch.
Tough game this week against Pool coming up.
They’re on another planet alongside Man City. With how hard I keep trying to convince myself we can come out of it victorious, I still have my doubts and guts telling me we just can’t mtch them yet.
Their high press is too suffocating, even for viewers. We’ll not just need Partey at his absolute best and Ødegaard, but we’ll need all 11 players of ours at their best.
Proud of Ødegaard BTW.
Proud I stood and defended him every chance I got before we signed him.
Have a great week you gunners.
Though Liverpool seems to be tired, fatigue is setting in, however, I doubt our ability to outshine them, I doubt we can finish the game with 11men
We have to finish that game with 11 men. We have to no matter the result.
I’m saying this clearly, IDGAF if we lose(I don’t want us to lose) but if we lose and we end that game with players less than 11, I’ll be more mad about it than the actual loss.
We are in a position that luckily for us, losing on Wednesday might just be nothing but a tiny blip. I’m saying a blip because eventually They play United next and I see them doing nothing but getting all points against United. At that point, we should fight for our lives to make sure we win against Villa.
If we do win against Villa and they win against United, the blip will go unnoticed.
That’s the way to go.
We can’t afford losing any of our starters to injury or cards now
It is obvious the team is well coached and everybody know his responsibility. The “process” and direction the team is headed is now clear for everyone to see. I hope the boys keep their feet on the ground and keep doing what they are doing.
Brings on Liverpool…..WE need to Maje a statement This wednesday
Make sorry
I can watch odegard play all day, the boy is a joy to watch.
What a player Odegard is …..Another incredible piece of business by Arteta……Awsome Window it was in the summer hoppefully WE will Add to the jigsaw This summer to keeps This young team together….
Odegaard is certainly looking like a top class player now I can safely say I would prefer him over Madison, Arsenal must build there team around Partey and Odegaard.
Add Fabian Ruiz with Odegaard and Partey we Suddenly make that Quantom leap, One of Arteta strength is his anticipation he is a natural coach, regardless of where we go from here, both my son and daughter was at the match today both are genuine gooners , happier than them is not alive
Not sure how am going to temper down my two kids for Wednesday, a need to find away
Looking like we are starting to develop an identity and the results are following suite. Well done to the manager and the team.
Let’s hope Saka is ok, break into a cold sweat with our squad so thin. Really need a solid 3-5 players added to deal with Europe next season.
That was a controlled performance.
Every single player did the job required of them at every point of the game.
Next is Pool. I’m not so confident of a win, I’m just so sure we won’t lie down and let them run us over. A draw will lift the guys confidence a level further, a win will take away finally all that fear against decent teams.
Irrespective of midweek’s result, a win over Villa by weekend is so important.
Legend there is a thing call the law of average
My reall Arsenal is back, now I can seat and relax an watch good football from our guys, tump up lads, always a gunner
Partey immense today and as come on this year ,shout out to Odegaard again and Laca .
Great win now onto the real bread and butter and to actually see how far we have actually progressed when we face a top top team .
no doubt DK, Partey is such a crucial cog if we want to turn the proverbial corner…like you stated, it’s far more imperative that we see this squad perform against those around and above us, as that will be the real measuring stick…I think the great misconception about you and I is that many seem to believe that we would slag off the manager regardless of the performances on offer, which couldn’t be farther from the truth…if we continue to progress and show-out against the top 6-7, with a sense of tactical purpose going forward, both you and I would be happier than a pig in sh**…especially if that opened the door to some real bona fide talent donning the kit again…of course, I’ll believe it when I see it, but boy would I love seeing it…Cheers
btw this kind of layup affair is the exact reason why I hesitated to produce an article, as the merits of any such document would be largely lost on those who can’t see beyond the end of their respective noses
The word UGLY WIN by idea is just s poor choice of word.
Think am seing exactly what Arteta is trying to do he quietly assembling a team like the old Barcelona.
Look at the players he is trying to sign Dusan Vlohovic, Manuel Laccattoli now they are trying to get Fabian Ruiz and Martinez from Inter.
Am really getting excited and base on the recent acquiring of Arsenal Jerseys by my two kids I can just imagine there must be a sudden up take in sales on Arsenal merchandise
I think gai’s comment was “ugly”, not the performance!
Big Ups to “Laca”on his “Double Century”…