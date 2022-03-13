Arsenal in top form to dispatch of Leicester & return to fourth

Arsenal have reclaimed fourth spot in the Premier League table with their 2-0 win over Leicester City today, with Thomas Partey and Alexandre Lacazette on the scoresheet.

The Gunners were on the front foot from the off, with Gabriel Martinelli in full speed down the left to put the visitors on the back foot right away. While we looked certain to score from open play early on, the goal actually came from a set piece when the Brazilian’s corner landed perfectly for Thomas Partey to head home unchallenged at the near-post.

The midfielder nearly doubled our lead also, when he picked up the ball on the edge of the box before trying to curl an effort on goal, only to strike the corner of the upright and bounce away.

The Foxes finally found some rhythm midway through the half, and they eventually test Aaron Ramsdale through Harvey Barnes, with the Leicester boss amazed as his save.

We came out in the second half similarly to the first and immediately took the game by the scruff of the neck again, and Kasper Schmeichel was put right to work, but he was equal to our efforts.

We then had a great chance to double our lead, but appeared to be denied when Lacazette’s header was cleared off the line, but VAR later showed that Soyuncu’s arm had interfered with the ball on route to the goal and the penalty was awarded.

Alexandre Lacazette was not to be denied from the penalty spot as he sent his effort into the top left, well out or reach of the goalkeeper.

We continued to look the better side for the final 30 minutes, but despite the introduction of Emile Smith Rowe, followed by very late subs of Nicolas Pepe and Eddie Nketiah we just couldn’t find a third, but it was a deserved win for Mikel Arteta’s side to send us back into fourth.