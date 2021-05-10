Arsenal in transfer talks with Stuttgart over defender

Arsenal is in talks with Stuttgart about extending the loan deal of Konstantinos Mavropanos at the German side.

He has spent this season on loan with the Bundesliga team and has been in fine form for them.

He joined Arsenal in 2018, but he hasn’t been able to become a regular at the Emirates just yet.

He has spent the last two seasons on loan at German sides as he bids to get more playing time.

His career has progressed well and he even earned a call up to the Greek national team at the start of this year.

There is still no guarantee that he would be a regular if he returns to Arsenal in the summer and the Gunners are now looking to keep him in Germany for a further campaign.

The 23-year-old has done well for Stuttgart and continuous regular playing time will possibly help Arsenal eventually get a quality player for their team or make good money from his sale.

Sven Mislintat is the sporting director for the German side and he has just revealed that they are talking with Arsenal to extend his loan spell.

Speaking to Kicker, Mislintat said: “[We are] in good talks with my ex-club. We are trying to get a loan.

“Buying is difficult in the current situation. Now there is a bit of back and forth.”