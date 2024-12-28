Arsenal includes Sevilla midfielder in their shopping list

One player who has emerged as a serious target for the Gunners is Lucien Agoumé, the 22-year-old midfielder from Sevilla. Agoumé has become a key player for the Spanish club, consistently delivering strong performances. His growth has caught the attention of several top European clubs, with Arsenal reportedly leading the charge to sign him.

According to Foot Mercato, Arsenal has expressed serious interest in adding Agoumé to their ranks in the near future. Given his age, he still has plenty of room to develop and could become a key figure for the Gunners. At 22, he is in the early stages of his career, and joining a club like Arsenal would allow him to continue his growth while contributing to a team with high aspirations.

Arsenal has built a reputation for developing young talent, and Agoumé fits that profile perfectly. With his ability and potential, he could be moulded into a top-tier player under Arteta’s guidance, and the Gunners would be in an ideal position to help him achieve his dreams of playing at a bigger club.

As Arsenal looks to strengthen their squad, Agoumé could be a smart addition, offering both short-term impact and long-term potential. His performances at Sevilla suggest he is ready for a move to a more competitive league, and Arsenal could provide the perfect platform for him to continue his development while contributing to the team’s success.