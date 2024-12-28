Lucien Agoumé v Athletic Clubo
Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal includes Sevilla midfielder in their shopping list

(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
Arsenal is known for keeping an eye on top talent around the globe, and with the January transfer window approaching, the Gunners are once again being linked with several stars. The club is looking to improve its squad for the second half of the season, and while some of the players on their radar might join next month, others could be targeted for a summer move as part of Mikel Arteta’s long-term plans.

One player who has emerged as a serious target for the Gunners is Lucien Agoumé, the 22-year-old midfielder from Sevilla. Agoumé has become a key player for the Spanish club, consistently delivering strong performances. His growth has caught the attention of several top European clubs, with Arsenal reportedly leading the charge to sign him.

According to Foot Mercato, Arsenal has expressed serious interest in adding Agoumé to their ranks in the near future. Given his age, he still has plenty of room to develop and could become a key figure for the Gunners. At 22, he is in the early stages of his career, and joining a club like Arsenal would allow him to continue his growth while contributing to a team with high aspirations.

Lucien Agoumé v Villarreal
(Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Arsenal has built a reputation for developing young talent, and Agoumé fits that profile perfectly. With his ability and potential, he could be moulded into a top-tier player under Arteta’s guidance, and the Gunners would be in an ideal position to help him achieve his dreams of playing at a bigger club.

As Arsenal looks to strengthen their squad, Agoumé could be a smart addition, offering both short-term impact and long-term potential. His performances at Sevilla suggest he is ready for a move to a more competitive league, and Arsenal could provide the perfect platform for him to continue his development while contributing to the team’s success.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Troy Deeney
“Just sign him” Deeney urges Arsenal to sign red-hot Premier League star
Saka celebrating a goal
Arteta reveals what will make Martinelli succeed in replacing Saka
Arteta applauding the Arsenal fans after Arsenal win
Do you agree with Mikel Arteta that Arsenal is in a good position now?
Posted by

Tags Lucien Agoumé

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors