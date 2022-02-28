Arsenal increases season ticket price despite already having the most expensive

Arsenal has announced an increase in season ticket prices from the 2022/2023 season despite already charging their fans the most in the Premier League.

The Gunners have been struggling financially because of several factors, most especially the coronavirus pandemic.

The club announced that all season and matchday tickets will be increased by 4%.

This is the first time the club has increased the prices since 2014 and they will continue to subsidise tickets for away matches.

They explain that the price hike had been necessary because of the rising cost of operation.

A club statement reads: “After holding General Admission ticket prices flat for seven consecutive seasons, all season tickets and matchday tickets will be going up by 4% for season 2022/23.

“This is the first stadium-wide price increase we have made since 2014. Tickets to the Carabao Cup will remain at £5 and £10 for concessions and £10 and £20 for adults. We will continue to subsidise away Premier League tickets for our fans to £26.

Adding: “We recognise that no one welcomes price increases, and this decision has not been taken lightly. Ultimately in the face of continued rising costs, we need to continue to drive growth in all our revenue streams – including matchday – as part of our aim to return our finances to a break-even position in the medium term.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is hard to deal with a price increase, but as fans, we need to support the club and know it takes money to run it.

We have been asking for new players and one way to make that happen is to increase our revenue.

This increase will be easy to take if the club reinvests in money in the squad and help us win trophies again.