Arsenal increases their season ticket price with fewer games

Arsenal has announced an increase in their season ticket price, which takes effect from next season.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been superb this season and continues to enjoy on-field success.

The club took some time to speak to its fans about changes to the season ticket prices and the number of matches it includes.

After the consultation, the Gunners decided to increase its season ticket price by 5% and reduce the number of matches it includes.

Season ticket holders had access to 26 home matches this term, but from the next campaign, it would be 22 home matches in the league and Europe.

A club’s statement reads:

‘The move follows ongoing feedback from season ticket holders who want more flexibility around attending matches and to support our desire to make more tickets available to our growing membership base.

‘Removing the four cup credits from the season ticket will also make up to 150,000 additional match tickets available for members to purchase next season.’

The club has explained that it consulted fans before making this decision and it benefits everyone associated with it.

We are having a brilliant season and this is probably the best time to make these changes because fans can see that the team is making progress and the club is investing in it.

