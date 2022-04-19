Arsenal inform target’s club that summer offer being readied

Arsenal are claimed to have told Palmeiras that they want to talk to midfielder Danilo this summer as they prepare to make their offer to sign him.

The Gunners are believed to be gearing up to make their move to sign the 20 year-old in the summer, with him having impressed in his recent performances.

Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola has claimed that we have already informed Palmeiras that we will be making a move to sign their youngster in the coming window with a view to adding him to our playing squad ahead of the new season.

It remains to be seen whether his arrival will affect the future of Albert Sambi Lokonga who has played very little football in recent months, but his little playing time could be an insight into manager Mikel Arteta’s belief in him. The squad is extremely light at present however, and more bodies are definitely needed ahead of the new season, especially if we are to play European football.

How much faith our side will have in the new youngster is another guessing game however, with less first-team playing time under his belt than Lokonga when he arrived, and he could well be a long-term project that will need time to settle in.

Would Danilo be viewed as a stumbling block for the likes of Charlie Patino, Miguel Azeez or even Albert Sambi Lokonga in the coming years?

Patrick