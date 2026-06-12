Arsenal informed that Man Utd star would be allowed to join them

Marcus Rashford’s dream move to Barcelona may be coming to an end, and that development could create an opportunity for Arsenal to strengthen their squad during this transfer window. The Gunners remain eager to recruit a left-sided attacker as they continue building a team capable of competing for the biggest honours.

Rashford has just returned from a season-long loan spell at Barcelona, where he produced several impressive performances during his time at Camp Nou. The forward demonstrated his quality in Spain and reminded many observers of the attributes that have made him one of the most highly regarded attackers in English football.

Barcelona uncertainty could benefit Arsenal

Barcelona hold an option to complete a permanent deal for Rashford, but they have declined to activate it because they are seeking to negotiate a significantly lower fee for his signature. That decision has left the England international facing uncertainty regarding his next destination.

Although Rashford could still receive another opportunity at Manchester United under Michael Carrick, his preference is believed to be a move away from Old Trafford. Arsenal have been assessing several potential additions on the left flank, with Rashford emerging as one of the most intriguing options available.

Arsenal weighing up a move

Arsenal want to add another left-sided attacker to their ranks and have drawn up a shortlist of possible targets capable of improving the squad. Rashford’s experience at the highest level, combined with his versatility across the front line, makes him an attractive proposition.

As reported by Football365, Arsenal have now been informed that United have no objection to allowing Rashford to move to the Emirates. That stance could encourage the Gunners to explore a deal, with United reportedly prepared to consider offers for the forward’s signature.

Arsenal have made significant progress in recent seasons and continue to establish themselves among Europe’s elite clubs. The addition of a player with Rashford’s experience and proven quality could provide another dimension to their attack.

Should Arsenal decide to pursue the transfer, they would be signing a player with the ability to influence major matches and contribute to their pursuit of further domestic and European success.

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