Arsenal initiate talks with Barcelona over defender now they know the price

Recent reports suggested that the Gunners wanted to add the Frenchman to their defence as Mikel Arteta continues to improve his options.

Arsenal has been improving their squad every summer since Arteta arrived.

The Spanish manager is working hard to ensure his team gets better and eventually wins the Premier League and other trophies.

Koundé is one of the finest defenders in Europe, regularly playing for both France and Barcelona.

The Catalans would love to keep him, but their financial problems make it tough, and Arsenal wants to take advantage of that to sign him.

The Gunners believe he will significantly improve their defence, and Arsenal wants to secure him soon.

According to Sport, they have opened talks to sign him, and Barcelona insists he would cost at least 60 million euros.