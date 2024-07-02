Arsenal initiate talks with Barcelona over defender now they know the price

Arsenal is serious about their interest in Jules Koundé and has reportedly opened talks with Barcelona to sign the defender.
Recent reports suggested that the Gunners wanted to add the Frenchman to their defence as Mikel Arteta continues to improve his options.
Arsenal has been improving their squad every summer since Arteta arrived.
The Spanish manager is working hard to ensure his team gets better and eventually wins the Premier League and other trophies.
Koundé is one of the finest defenders in Europe, regularly playing for both France and Barcelona.
The Catalans would love to keep him, but their financial problems make it tough, and Arsenal wants to take advantage of that to sign him.
The Gunners believe he will significantly improve their defence, and Arsenal wants to secure him soon.
According to Sport, they have opened talks to sign him, and Barcelona insists he would cost at least 60 million euros.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Kounde has been one of the best players in Europe over the last few seasons, and we will sign a top player if he joins our team.
However, his arrival would mean Ben White would no longer have a guaranteed place on the team.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
More Stories / Latest News