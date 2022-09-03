Arsenal injuries could leave us in serious trouble against Man United

Arsenal fans are obviously over the moon that we are right at the top of the League with a 100% winning record, but with our biggest test so far coming up on Sunday at Old Trafford, we could suddenly be derailed by our incredible glut of injuries.
We all know Reiss Nelson is a long term injury, and last week we found out that Mo Elneny is going to join him for a long period on the treatment table. Thomas Partey may not be quite as bad, but as we know from previous injuries to our top midfielder, you can never tell when he will be ready to return. As Arteta said yesterday in his press conference: “With Mo it’s probably a little bit easier and we are talking months,” he said. “With Thomas, hopefully we are talking weeks or even shorter than that I hope.
“We have tried to manage [Thomas]. A lot has happened since he joined and we are trying to find the best possible way to find the reason why that happens, but unfortunately, the body and mind are two different groups so sometimes to understand that you can’t put your finger on a single thing to try to prevent something happening.
“The attitude of the player is there and he’s really disappointed to be out again as you can imagine, and the team needs him when he’s back.”
Also in midweek against Fulham, both Ramsdale and Odegaard took bad knocks and both cannot train just yet and are unlikely to be available. There was some hope that Oleks Zinchenko would be able to return to the squad and be used alongside Xhaka, but Arteta ruled that out as well although he gave us a little hope on the first two. “Those two [Ramsdale and Odegaard] are being assessed, we will see more tomorrow. Hopefully they will be able to train with the team.
“Unfortunately with Alex [Zinchenko] that’s still not the case, he missed two games and has not been able to train with the team yet.”
So that could leave us with six first team players out of the squad, and with a Europa League game coming up on Thursday as well, Arteta must be getting worried about overplaying the remaining members of the fit club.
But, right now, we just have to worry about visiting Man United at Old Trafford.
We can but hope that whoever does play can show the same confidence and mentality as we have done so far….
——————————-
Arteta talks about Man United hopes, midfielder injuries and the chase for Douglas Luiz.
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
Arteta enjoy a little mind games at time, am confident one of Ode and Rams will start at least. We could see Viera play.
Am expecting a win tomorrow whoever play
I’m not confident if we go to Old Trafford without Partey and Zinchenko fully fit to play
Hopefully Sancho, Elanga and Antony won’t start the game, otherwise they could cause a lot of problems with their pace, tricks and pressures
What problem could they cause? Do you underrate our defence just because we’ve conceded 4goals so far or you overestimate Utd attack just because the score 4goals so far?
My only concern is Odegard who I think should be ok to start, Utd wingers a bunch of babies compared to our fullback and defenders. The goals we’ve conceded so far were not due to poor defending but individual errors and lack of proper communication. This can be improved on because it arose from being too complacent due to opposition quality, but now everyone knows we play Utd, a big team no one dare lose concentration
Sancho/ Elanga are very pacey and quite tireless in pressing, whereas Antony plays like Neymar on the right wing
After watching Antony’s highlights on YouTube, I wonder why we didn’t try to sign him after failing to sign Raphinha. Antony is trickiest RW I’ve ever seen
I don’t think they’ll produce many goals and assists in the match, but they’d likely force our players to foul them
It’s disappointing about Partey, there is a sense of inevitability about him getting injured. We will miss Zinchenko too, he has brought something to the team that gives us another dimension. Regardless, of the recent turmoil at MU it’s never been an easy place for us to go and win there. However, if we can’t win, let’s not lose. Everything considered, I would settle for a draw.
I wouldn’t have played Zini in this game if he were fit, KT start in big games and against low block teams Zini ball playing abilities will be needed
You can’t underestimate man utd and not pay for it. Best Arsenal can get is a draw that’s if everyone is fully fit
Honestly am a little nervous now going to Old Trafford, but we are managing the process well by dampening some of the expectations.
Historically this is not a place to introduce young new talent, but the gaffer have us functioning more as a team and that’s a massive advantage we have over man u.
4-4-2 would kill off this Man Utd. Gabriel and Nketiah up top with Martinelli and Saka on the wings. Man Utd can’t handle it but lets see what happens. If I was Arteta thats the formation I’d use tomorrow. I just don’t see how Man Utd survive that.