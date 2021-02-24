Arsenal injury update ahead of Benfica clash with defender ruled out

Arsenal will make the trip to Athens to take on Benfica in what will be considered their home leg of the knockout round, but will do so without Rob Holding.

The centre-back is said to have no adverse affects from the Manchester City match, where he took a blow to the head, but new protocols mean that he will not be allowed to travel.

Thomas Partey does look set to travel with the squad however, although his participation remains under question.

The Ghanaian midfielder is set to undergo further tests ahead of Thursday’s fixture, and Arteta revealed that he ‘will be available’ if he pasts one final test today.

“Thomas is very close,” Mikel Arteta told Arsenal Media. “He’s got a final test today in training. If he’s feeling good, he will be available to play the match.

“Regarding Rob, he’s not available. He had a concussion, we tested him and he’s completely fine but obviously now we need to follow the protocols and he won’t be able to travel.”

Alex Runarsson will also be unavailable after he was removed from the Europa League quota to make room for January arrival Mat Ryan, although it remains to be seen whether the Icelandic international has recovered from the injury he sustained in training last week regardless.

