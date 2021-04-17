Arsenal injury update ahead of Fulham clash

Arsenal will welcome Fulham to the Emirates tomorrow, but could have up to four players absent through injury.

The Gunners will definitely be without defensive pair David Luiz and Kieran Tierney. Both are suffering with their knees at present, and are not expected to return until next month.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is currently a doubt for the clash, having contracted Malaria whilst on international duty. the striker’s illness wasn’t noticed right away, but last week he had to be taken to the hospital to recover. He has since returned home and will be assessed before Sunday.

Martin Odegaard also returned from international duty with issues. He has been struggling with his ankle and will also be assessed before kick-off.

There was no new injuries from Thursday’s Europa League win over Slavia Prague, but the manager could well look to rotate some players tomorrow afternoon.

Arsenal could well be boosted by Fulham’s absences, with star-man Ademola Lookman currently a doubt for the clash also, according to Arsenal.com. Mawson, McDonald and Cairney are also ruled out of the clash.

Our club is unbeaten at home against Fulham after 29 meetings, and you can expect that record to be stretched to 30 tomorrow afternoon.

Patrick