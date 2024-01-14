Arsenal injury update ahead of Women’s FA Cup tie with Watford today

Arsenal Women fans have high hopes for their match against Watford this Sunday, in the fourth round of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup.

Our Gunners expect to win and return to winning ways after losing their previous game to the Spurs before the winter break. New recruit Emily Fox is expected to make her debut. We anticipate Eidevall’s attack to be firing on all cylinders. We also anticipate seeing Michelle Agyemang, Katie Reid, and Laila Harbert; Gunners who are now at Watford to acquire experience before returning to the club, feature and demonstrate their improvement.

However, there are some things Gooners shouldn’t expect. Even if she has been spotted in training, we cannot anticipate Leah Williamson to be fit to play in that game. Laura Wienroither is currently recovering from her ACL surgery and should not be expected to play either. Other than the two, Kim Little and Lina Hurtig are both injured; so they won’t feature.

On injuries Eidevall admitted via Arsenal.com:

“Leah is going very well and shouldn’t be too far off from returning to play. She’s been basically returning to full training here now, so that’s very pleasing, so she needs a little bit more of that, but after that, I think we can introduce her to game minutes as well. Laura Wienroither is a little bit further back, and she’s still waiting to return to football training, but once that will go she will also start to progress.

“We have Kim Little, who had a foot injury, and we’re still managing that one. We will need to see once we get closer to the games on her availability, and then we have Lina Hurtig, who has troubles with her back that have been keeping her away from training. That’s something we need to keep monitoring and keep working with, but will take a little bit longer as it stands.”

With Noelle Maritz’s move to Villa and Katherine Kuhl going on loan to Everton, they will not be named in Arsenal’s matchday squad this season. Kuhl may return to the club following her loan at Everton at the end of the season, but Maritz is now a Villa player.

What are you looking forward to seeing in the Arsenal Women vs. Watford game, Gooners?

Michelle Maxwell

