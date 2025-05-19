Arsenal Injury Update: Key defender to undergo ankle surgery over the summer

Jurrien Timber has been struggling with fitness in recent weeks. As a result, the Dutch international was forced to sit out the last two Premier League games against Liverpool and Newcastle. He picked up the injury in the latter stages of the semi-final second leg in Paris and has missed the subsequent matches. Ahead of the Newcastle win, Timber was seen in an open training session at the Emirates, which sparked a wave of optimism regarding his return for the final games of the campaign. However, the defender was not included in the squad to face the Magpies and remained a doubt for the trip to Southampton.

Surgery decision highlights severity of Timber’s ankle problem

Now, according to The Telegraph‘s Sam Dean, Jurrien Timber is set to undergo surgery, a clear indicator of the severity of his injury. The procedure will be performed on the player’s ankle. After some deliberation by the Arsenal medical staff, the decision has been made to take this step.

It remains unclear when exactly the surgery will be performed or how long he will be ruled out for, but there are hopes he could return in time for pre-season.

Jurrien Timber has enjoyed a magnificent campaign with the club, amassing 48 appearances and contributing six goals or assists. He has also cemented his place in the starting lineup and has been one of the standout performers of the 2024–25 season.

Timber absence could force Arsenal into the market

His last major injury was the season-ending blow suffered back in 2023. There is no suggestion that he will face the same fate this time, but the coming days, weeks, and months will reveal more.

The Gunners will surely benefit from having a player of his versatility available when the new season begins. While strengthening the midfield and forward areas will be the club’s main focus this summer, having Timber fit would go a long way in shoring up the defensive unit.

If the injury is confirmed to be long-term, should Arsenal consider looking into the market for defensive reinforcements?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

