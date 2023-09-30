Arsenal injury worries continue to mount ahead of Man City game

Arsenal injury worries continue to mount with both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus now a cause for concern after the 4-0 dismantling of Bournemouth earlier today.

Speaking to the media after the game Mikel Arteta said that Saka had received a “pretty bad knock” and the manager also said that Jesus was limping in the dressing room.

The exact nature of the injuries is unknown at this moment in time with Arteta stating that he himself does not know the full extent, as quoted by the Metro.

The duo are just the latest in a long line of injuries that has afflicted the Arsenal squad and with Man City coming up next Sunday and a midweek Champions League game away at Lens, it is going to be an anxious wait.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The last thing we need is to have more of our players go down with injuries, this is fast becoming a crisis and when you have an opponent like Man City on the horizon you need all your players fit.

Hopefully, the Arsenal medical team will be able to get as many of our injured players back healthy, we are going to need as many of them as we can muster to face the upcoming matches.