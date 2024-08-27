Arsenal inserts punishment clause for Porto before agreeing Vieira deal

Arsenal is taking Fabio Vieira’s game time seriously as he spends the season on loan at FC Porto, even including an unusual clause in the agreement.

The attacker returned to his former club this week after struggling to secure a regular spot in Arsenal’s starting XI.

Vieira joined the Gunners from Porto in 2022, but after two seasons, he has found it difficult to establish himself as a key player in the team.

He was highly productive during his time at Porto, which prompted Arsenal to sign him. However, he hasn’t been able to replicate that form at the Emirates, leading Arsenal to believe he could develop further by playing regularly back at Porto.

The Portuguese club still considers Vieira a top talent who can contribute significantly to their objectives. According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Porto has agreed to ensure he gets substantial playing time.

The agreement reportedly includes a clause stating that if Vieira fails to play in at least 50% of Porto’s matches, the club will face penalties from Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

When Vieira is having a good game, he is one of the finest players at Arsenal, but he lacks consistency and hopefully, that would change when he returns.

