Arsenal insider casts doubt on defender’s availability tonight

Arsenal insider Charles Watts has claimed that Cedric Soares is unlikely to start in tonight’s Europa League clash with Bodo/Glimt.

The Portuguese is nearing a return to action, with him meant to have been involved in his first full training session on Tuesday, with him also scheduled for a second full session with the squad yesterday as he looks to build back to full fitness.

Watts insists that this would usually make it unlikely that he would be selected to start after such little training, meaning that Takehiro Tomiyasu could well return to his usual RB role, meaning that one of Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes or William Saliba will likely line up alongside Rob Holding at the back.

The insider also insisted that Fabio Vieira is fit to play, despite being spotted limping in training on Monday. The former Porto midfielder is believed to have completed the session however, and will likely take up his place in the starting line-up as he did in our previous EL clash.

Unfortunately for Cedric, the Europa League is his most likely opportunity to pick up minutes this term, with him currently our third-choice on both flanks, and should he miss out tonight, there will be very limited opportunities remaining this term.

Patrick

