Arsenal insider claims key player is a ‘major doubt’ for Leeds clash

Arsenal will play host to Leeds United on Sunday in the Premier League but we are likely to be without Ben White for the clash.

The defender missed last weekend’s win over West Ham with a hamstring injury, with Rob Holding starring in his place, and Charles Watts has now confirmed that he remains unlikely to return to the starting line-up on Sunday also.

It wasn’t all bad news however, as he did claim that Takehiro Tomiyasu and Bukayo Saka are in much better condition, and should both be available when Mikel Arteta comes to naming his starting line-up.

“From what I understand – I was speaking to someone close to things yesterday – all three injury doubts [Tomiyasu, White and Saka] are in and around London Colney at the moment,” Watts told his YouTube followers.

“Ben White isn’t away having any treatment or anything like that. Ben White is there and he’s on the ground. I believe Tomiyasu and Saka have been training.

“I’m not 100% sure on Ben White. Those two will be fine, Ben White is the only major doubt. We’ll see what Mikel says at the press conference.

“Barring any injuries we don’t know about, Arsenal are looking strong. There’s slight talk Partey might be available this season but I highly doubt it.”

If Holding can keep up his form of last week, there is little to worry about in the absence of White, and it could well be more important that both Tomiyasu and Saka are set to be available on Sunday. Whatever happens, I’m sure the manager will have his players fully ready for the challenge of Leeds with four more potential ‘cup finals’ to play out in order to secure a place in the top-four.

Does Holding deserve to start irregardless of whether Ben White proves to be fully fit on Sunday?

Patrick

