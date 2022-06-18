Charles Watts has claimed that talks are ‘accelarating’ in regards to Gabriel Jesus’s move from Manchester City to Arsenal, claiming that all parties are on the same page in wanting to get the deal done.

The Gunners are believed to have made the Brazilian our priority signing up front this summer as we look to replace the outgoing Alexandre Lacazette ahead of the new season, with his place at the Etihad having come under question with the signings of both Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.

While we are believed to have had some competition for his signature, we now look set to be honing in on his signature, with Watts claiming on his YouTube channel that the player is on board as we look to get the deal wrapped up.

”Talks are ongoing,” Watts stated. “They’re accelerating, as well. I think there’s a willingness between all parties to try and get something done now.

“Gabriel Jesus wants his future sorted out pretty quickly so he knows where he’s going to be playing. Arsenal absolutely want to get this deal done for Gabriel Jesus and Manchester City are open to letting him leave.

“City by all accounts are holding out for around 50 million pounds for Jesus. Arsenal understandably don’t really want to pay that because he’s only got a year left on his contract and so there is going to be talks continuing and ramping up.”

If his current club are wanting this to get deal done sooner rather than later, maybe they will be willing to negotiate on their asking price, with us seemingly not keen to pay over the odds for a player that is potentially available for free in 12 months’ time.

It will be interesting to see if we will continue to be linked with further strike options this summer if we did manage to get this over the line soon, with Eddie Nketiah having agreed a new deal with the club today also. I still believe we should be in the market for another option in attack, an out-and-out striker, but I guess some of that may depend on how big a budget Mikel Arteta is working with.

Patrick

