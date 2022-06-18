Charles Watts has claimed that talks are ‘accelarating’ in regards to Gabriel Jesus’s move from Manchester City to Arsenal, claiming that all parties are on the same page in wanting to get the deal done.
The Gunners are believed to have made the Brazilian our priority signing up front this summer as we look to replace the outgoing Alexandre Lacazette ahead of the new season, with his place at the Etihad having come under question with the signings of both Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.
While we are believed to have had some competition for his signature, we now look set to be honing in on his signature, with Watts claiming on his YouTube channel that the player is on board as we look to get the deal wrapped up.
”Talks are ongoing,” Watts stated. “They’re accelerating, as well. I think there’s a willingness between all parties to try and get something done now.
“Gabriel Jesus wants his future sorted out pretty quickly so he knows where he’s going to be playing. Arsenal absolutely want to get this deal done for Gabriel Jesus and Manchester City are open to letting him leave.
“City by all accounts are holding out for around 50 million pounds for Jesus. Arsenal understandably don’t really want to pay that because he’s only got a year left on his contract and so there is going to be talks continuing and ramping up.”
If his current club are wanting this to get deal done sooner rather than later, maybe they will be willing to negotiate on their asking price, with us seemingly not keen to pay over the odds for a player that is potentially available for free in 12 months’ time.
It will be interesting to see if we will continue to be linked with further strike options this summer if we did manage to get this over the line soon, with Eddie Nketiah having agreed a new deal with the club today also. I still believe we should be in the market for another option in attack, an out-and-out striker, but I guess some of that may depend on how big a budget Mikel Arteta is working with.
Patrick
Mega rich Man City holding out for £50m for a player they don’t need who only has 12 months on his contract. Arsenal giving out players they don’t need for free, paying some to play for other clubs and selling them for atrociously demonic amounts. What a circus
Who was going to pay £1 for our mega players we got rid of?
You aren’t going to scam many sober clubs into buying those over the hill overrated players on massive wages.
Look we were willing to even subside some of these mega star players wages if any club would help take them off our hands. Even that was not an attractive proposition to other clubs..
Some ran down there contracts and not a single serious club salivating over snapping then up on a free..
Tells you all you need to know about the joke some of these players had become at our club.
@Goonster
More like what a joke the club has become…
The club realised that it had become a complete joke due to the joke players it had accumulated.
So decided to own up to its mistakes, bite the bullet and flush most of the sewage.
Short and curlies come to mind 😂😂😂
Why this bring jesus first need him more
£33m or walk away!! Go for other targets
Jesus is 25…….he will have 5 peak years ahead…..I hope we move for him NOW ⛹️♂️🤸♀️. I still think we are a Giroud type of player short, and Gianluca Scamacca looks a hard edged, tough centre forward, he would give us so many options. I am looking forward to William Saliba coming back and I hated how he was treated….especially when his lesser French partner, Wesley Fofana immediately got into the Leicester side and gelled. Disrespectful to Saliba, but now we have a chance to incorporate him. I really hope we get Youri Tielemans, because if we don’t and the Spuds have got Bissouma, then we will lose out big time during next season. We have to pray that Edu/Arteta are on the ball. Youri Tielemans can mean BYE BYE Xhaka, and THAT would start a true new era.
Sky reporting that Tielemans will probably sign an extension with Leicester
Dan kit
We always go half way and not the whole hog. If we only get Viera in the midfield then we are Donald Ducked. I pray you are wrong or we will see Xhaka and Elneny next season. Conte would be laughing his head off.
Arghhhhhhhh
Back to Arsenal square one. The moron Xhaka looks like he is gonna be slowing our game down forever. And I thought we may have a miracle.
They will buy another Centre back….I bet