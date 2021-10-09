Arsenal insider claims transfer strategy for next summer

Charles Watts has claimed that Arsenal will be looking to spend big on a striker next summer, concentrating their transfer budget on less players this time around.

The Gunners outspent the rest of the Premier League division this summer, bringing in Nuno Tavares, Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Martin and Martin Odegaard.

Our team really appears to be coming together at present, with the majority of our signings having already proved themselves worthy signings, but Watts insists that we will see much less players coming in next year, predicting a ‘big money’ signing is on the cards.

“I do think if Arsenal are going to spend big next summer, it will be on a striker,” Watts told his YouTube followers.

“I don’t think we’re gonna see another summer next summer, where Arsenal go out and spread the money across five, six, seven players like we saw this summer.

“I think they’re going to very much concentrate on potentially two or three players next summer, and I imagine there will be big money spent on one of them – and it would be a striker.”

Our club invested our money extremely well this summer it seems, and I can’t wait to see the direction the club moves in going forward.

We are already being linked with a number of options in attack, while another central midfielder could well be on the cards also, while Nicolas Pepe and Bernd Leno could potentially move on if they don’t get their act together by the end of the season, and could need replacing.

Patrick