Arsenal insider reveals why Raheem Sterling is struggling now

Raheem Sterling of Arsenal controls the ball during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Preston North End and Arsenal. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Raheem Sterling’s career trajectory has been one of incredible highs and frustrating lows. After bursting onto the scene at Liverpool and enjoying a trophy-laden spell at Manchester City, his decline since moving to Chelsea was evident, resulting in him losing his place in the England national team.

Despite this, Mikel Arteta believed he could reignite the 30-year-old’s spark and brought him to Arsenal this season, hoping his experience and pedigree would bolster the squad. Sterling, for his part, was eager to prove he still has what it takes to perform at the highest level.

However, his performances have been underwhelming, leading to questions about whether signing him was a mistake. Sterling has struggled to offer more than Arsenal’s younger options and his impact has been minimal. According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal sources attribute his struggles to a crisis of confidence, which has led him to overthink in key moments on the pitch.

While the Gunners remain hopeful that Sterling can rediscover his best form, time is running out. A permanent move in the summer appears increasingly unlikely unless he produces a remarkable turnaround in the latter half of the season.

At 30, Sterling is likely experiencing a natural decline, and expecting him to replicate the explosive performances of his early years might be unrealistic. Arsenal’s decision to bring him in was a gamble that so far has not paid off.

The club must now decide whether to continue investing in him or focus on younger, hungrier players who can deliver consistently. Sterling’s next few months at the Emirates will be critical in shaping the narrative around his Arsenal stint, but as things stand, his future in North London looks uncertain.