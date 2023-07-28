Arsenal insists Balogun is worth more than Inter Milan is offering

Arsenal is standing firm on their stance to demand a substantial fee for Folarin Balogun if they are to allow him to leave the club, and Inter Milan remains interested in the young striker.

After an impressive loan spell last season, Balogun has become a highly sought-after player at the Emirates. He is eager to secure a move away from Arsenal if he won’t be guaranteed regular playing time, as the club already possesses enough quality options in attack.

While Arsenal is open to offloading the talented youngster, they are not willing to let him go for a bargain price. Inter Milan has expressed interest in signing Balogun and had initially earmarked funds they intended to use to buy Romelu Lukaku for this purpose. Their offer stands at 35 million euros with an additional 5 million euros in add-ons, reports FC Inter news.

However, this figure falls short of Arsenal’s valuation of Balogun. The Gunners believe the striker is worth upwards of 50 million euros and are holding out for a suitor to show serious interest by making an offer closer to that valuation.

As the negotiations continue, it remains to be seen if Inter Milan will meet Arsenal’s asking price, or if other clubs might step forward with a more agreeable offer for the talented young striker.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun has been in superb form in the last year, but we cannot say he is good enough for us because he did well at Reims.

The right thing to do is to offload him while we can and we expect the youngster to find a suitor that will at least get close to our asking price.

