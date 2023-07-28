Arsenal insists Balogun is worth more than Inter Milan is offering

Arsenal is standing firm on their stance to demand a substantial fee for Folarin Balogun if they are to allow him to leave the club, and Inter Milan remains interested in the young striker.
After an impressive loan spell last season, Balogun has become a highly sought-after player at the Emirates. He is eager to secure a move away from Arsenal if he won’t be guaranteed regular playing time, as the club already possesses enough quality options in attack.
While Arsenal is open to offloading the talented youngster, they are not willing to let him go for a bargain price. Inter Milan has expressed interest in signing Balogun and had initially earmarked funds they intended to use to buy Romelu Lukaku for this purpose. Their offer stands at 35 million euros with an additional 5 million euros in add-ons, reports FC Inter news.
However, this figure falls short of Arsenal’s valuation of Balogun. The Gunners believe the striker is worth upwards of 50 million euros and are holding out for a suitor to show serious interest by making an offer closer to that valuation.
As the negotiations continue, it remains to be seen if Inter Milan will meet Arsenal’s asking price, or if other clubs might step forward with a more agreeable offer for the talented young striker.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Balogun has been in superb form in the last year, but we cannot say he is good enough for us because he did well at Reims.
The right thing to do is to offload him while we can and we expect the youngster to find a suitor that will at least get close to our asking price.
If we play hardball and refuse to let him go and he stays while getting minimal game time, guess what will happen to his value? Or are people under the impression his value will increase sitting on the bench and after another year down on his contract?
35m is a good offer for a young player that is currently our 3rd choice forward. If we really value him at 50 mil, then why are we even selling.
Very good question. If we actually value him at €50m, then why are we even considering selling him? Having a €50m player as a 2nd or 3rd choice is every club’s dream. Even Madrid currently do not have that in the CF position. So why are we selling?
Although I believe that’s the going rate for such a player considering what we bought Rice for and the fact that Atalanta is firmly holding out for €70m for Hojlund while United has bid €60m which wasn’t accepted. Balogun is worth what Arsenal is asking for…and possibly more
We might be willing to sell due to a number of mitigating factors. Everything is not always Black and White..
May be the player has made it clear that if he is not guaranteed a starting place in the team then he wants to be sold.
May be we are stacked up in the attacking areas that we can’t keep everyone happy so we have to make some difficult decisions.
May be a particular player is not deemed compatible with a given manager’s set up.
May be the squad is already filled up and we need to cut it down in order to comply with the rules and regulations. So difficult decisions have got to be made where a player or two will be on the recieving end and won’t be happy.
May be the club might want to balance the IN comings with the OUT goings?
Etc..
That’s like saying “why are Chelsea holding out for £67 million and £60 million for Havertz and Mount if they rate them that highly? Why not keep them?
Like saying “why did City hold out for £46 million and £32 million for both Jesus and Zinchecko? If they valued them that highly then why were they open to selling them in the first place?
In our normal lives: If I am open to selling my car, house, or any priced possession and hold out for a certain amount. Then someone comes up to me and says “If you value your possession that highly then why are you selling it in the first place?. If you think it’s should cost more then why not just keep it?”
If you think your Car or House should be worth more than I what a certain buyer is willing to pay, then why do you want to sell it in the first place? Why don’t you just keep it instead?
😊
Arsenal have already rejected 2 package enquiries from 2 clubs of £55 million and will not listen to any offers less than £60 million for Balogan. They will prefer to keep him for at least until the winter to see how he progresses in the team with special one on one training to improve certain skills. Arteta will more than likely sell Nkieta before he sells Balogan, due to the fact that Balogan can play as a lone striker and a target man which is a rare commodity in the premiership for a player of such a young age.
How on earth do we know if he’s not good enough to play for us, if we haven’t given him the opportunity to shower his worth sunce he returned from his loan period?
If the club value him at £50,000,000 and won’t accept anything less, then why not, as a minimum, give him the opportunity to showcase himself, say at the Community Shield game for starters?
At least the club is now playing hardball and let’s hope it continues – another example of MA learning and improving on the job?
show his worth!!
How many strkers in the premier league are being sort after buy Europian clubs apart from Balogan?
Harry Kane!!
Why do fans seem to think a buying club has to pay whatever the selling club wants ? Milan can just walk away if they think the price too high. If Balogun ends up stuck at Arsenal with no game time the club is going to have a very unhappy player on their hands.
Hardball only works if the other guy blinks first, otherwise you just end up looking stupid.