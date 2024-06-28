Arsenal insists on including buy obligation before allowing midfielder to leave

Arsenal is currently in discussions with Sevilla regarding a potential loan move for Albert Sambi Lokonga to the Spanish club.

The midfielder is not part of Arsenal’s immediate plans, and he is expected to depart this summer after spending last season on loan at Luton Town.

Arsenal is looking to streamline their squad and offload surplus players as they aim to strengthen with new additions.

Lokonga is among the players Arsenal is keen to move on this summer.

The Belgian midfielder had been striving to impress Mikel Arteta but now seems destined to leave. He is reportedly enthusiastic about a move to Spain, with Sevilla interested in a straightforward loan deal.

However, according to AS, Arsenal is pushing for more favourable terms and is looking to include an obligation for Sevilla to buy Lokonga if certain performance milestones are met during his loan spell in Spain.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Because he has no future at the Emirates, this is the best approach to offload Lokonga.

It makes no sense for him to leave on loan and return to the Emirates, so we have to find a suitor who is committed to signing him permanently afterwards so that we can get rid of him for good.

