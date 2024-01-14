Arsenal insists on Mayoral after learning of his release clause

Borja Mayoral is being considered as a potential cut-price addition to Arsenal’s squad from Getafe in the current transfer window. The striker has been enjoying a strong season with the Madrid club, prompting interest from various teams across Europe.
Mikel Arteta is keen on securing a new striker who can contribute more goals than the current options available to him, and Mayoral has demonstrated his goal-scoring abilities in the first half of the season. While Arsenal’s primary striker targets include Victor Osimhen, Dusan Vlahovic, and Ivan Toney, financial constraints might prevent them from securing those signings in the current window.
Football Insider reports that Mayoral has a release clause of around £17 million, which becomes an appealing option for Arsenal to bolster their squad. The relatively modest fee could make the move more feasible for the club as they look to address their goal-scoring concerns.
Just Arsenal Opinion
At £17million, Mayoral is a cheap player to sign, but it makes no sense to fill our squad list with average players.
We need a top striker, and it might be smart to wait until the summer to sign one because Mayoral might struggle to settle in the next six months.
We trust the board and the manager to make the right decision, and they will only sign Mayoral if he is the right player for the team.
Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video reviewing our latest defeat in the FA Cup against Liverpool
This is exactly what we need !
Another pointless signing occupying a space on the subs bench for our reserve team and placing more strain on resources and pushing us beyond FFP limits
So come the summer we will have to move the deadwood on otherwise our transfer plans will be scuppered because we have players like this on our books.
From my point of view, recognising that Arsenal are currently doing what Arsenal do every season – imploding and blowing yet ANOTHER season I would hold until the summer and look at Arteta (who will no doubt have yet another season of high expenditure and nothing to show for it) and then make plans.
I just cannot see many teams coming in for our highly paid players..
I thought we had already moved the deadwood on?
I think the question is not whether he is Osiman level, but whether he is a significant upgrade to Nelson and Eddie, enabling us to diminish the huge gap in quality between the first 11 and the rest of the squad.
Exactly OxinTheBox.
We are being carried away with this incessant calling for a world class striker, but why?
I loved the way Giroud played, yet he was never considered world class.
Here’s the thing – would he have missed the chances we had against WHU, Fulham and Liverpool? Not in my opinion.
Saka, Martinelli, Rice and Odegaard are lining up the chances for a top striker and Nketiah just isn’t one…again my opinion.
This guy, who I know nothing about, seems to be on MA and Edu’s radar and his stats look impressive. Surely he could put some of those chances away, without the club breaking the bank?
Quite right, we need a sharpshooter in front of goals. A player who knows where are the goalposts when receiving a ball.
From what I have seen he is not an upgrade on Nelson, Nketiah nor Trossard for that matter.The old saying “you get what you pay for” may apply in this case but it did not in the case of Havertz and Vieira.
Newcastle is the most useless team in the world. Leading against Liverpool and now Newcastle then bottling it