Arsenal insists on Mayoral after learning of his release clause

Borja Mayoral is being considered as a potential cut-price addition to Arsenal’s squad from Getafe in the current transfer window. The striker has been enjoying a strong season with the Madrid club, prompting interest from various teams across Europe.

Mikel Arteta is keen on securing a new striker who can contribute more goals than the current options available to him, and Mayoral has demonstrated his goal-scoring abilities in the first half of the season. While Arsenal’s primary striker targets include Victor Osimhen, Dusan Vlahovic, and Ivan Toney, financial constraints might prevent them from securing those signings in the current window.

Football Insider reports that Mayoral has a release clause of around £17 million, which becomes an appealing option for Arsenal to bolster their squad. The relatively modest fee could make the move more feasible for the club as they look to address their goal-scoring concerns.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At £17million, Mayoral is a cheap player to sign, but it makes no sense to fill our squad list with average players.

We need a top striker, and it might be smart to wait until the summer to sign one because Mayoral might struggle to settle in the next six months.

We trust the board and the manager to make the right decision, and they will only sign Mayoral if he is the right player for the team.

