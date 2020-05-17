Arsenal interest confirmed by defender’s club president

Stade de Reims president Jean-Pierre Caillot has named Arsenal as one of a number of clubs chasing defender Axel Disasi.

The 22 year-old has been a key figure for his club this season, the first year he has played regularly in Ligue 1, and has helped his side to concede the least goals in the division, at least three less than any other side in the French top tier.

His performances have certainly not gone unnoticed, with a number of sides believed to be queuing up to sign him this summer, and his club president has named our side as one of the teams showing an interest, before adding that his player is closer to a move to England than any other country at present.

“I’m not surprised by Sevilla’s interest,” Caillot stated. “We know that they have been watching it all year round. They know him well. I know the interest of Sevilla, of course.

“There are conversations, logically. But it will not be easy.

“At this time, and if there is nothing new, the player is closer to the Premier League. Can it be Arsenal? Can be.

“But I am not saying more about it because it is confidential.

“They have called us from Germany; from Italy, too. In the Premier League there are several clubs that want hum.

“And in Spain, as well as Seville, there are some more.”

It sounds to me like the club president is resigned to losing his star defender in the coming window, and is looking to build up interest ahead of the summer transfer window, and adds to that by praising Disasi.

“He has exploded here. He is only 22 years old,” he added. “He is very strong and technically he is good.

“Throughout the season we have had scouts. Disasi has undoubtedly been key to making us the team with the fewest goals.”

Arsenal already have William Saliba signed from Ligue 1, with the defender having agreed to join us last summer whilst staying with St Etienne for the season.

We are claimed to still be in the shop for another defender this summer however, and Disasi could well be a shrewd addition to our playing squad.

How many centre-backs will need to be offloaded this summer with new additions expected? Would Disasi fit in at Arsenal?

Patrick