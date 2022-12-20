Shakhtar Donetsk Vice-Chairman Carlo Nicolini has confirmed Arsenal as one of the clubs interested in signing winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, adding that no bids have been received for the player at this moment in time.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with a move for the Ukrainian forward, who has been thoroughly impressive over the last 12 months. We were believed to have been considering a late move in the summer, only to fail to bring in a replacement for the departed Nicolas Pepe, who left on loan to return to Ligue 1.

With the January window right around the corner, we are expected to bolster our squad as we look to maintain our push for a first Premier League title in nearly two decades, with a central midfielder and a forward the most likely areas to add to, while our full-back areas could well be considered due to the injury absences of both Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney so far this term.

One of the most exciting potential signings has to be Mudryk however, who is set to return to training in the coming days despite supposed interest from our side.

Shakhtar Donetsk vice director Nicolini on Mudryk: “Mudryk has received the message, like other players, to show up for Antalya training camp on January 9th”, tells https://t.co/7KXUuuHgML 🇺🇦 #AFC “There is interest from Arsenal for him, but we’ve not received official bids”. pic.twitter.com/jzq7jMrBWc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 20, 2022

I do wonder if Mudryk would be an ideal fit for our young squad, or whether he could potentially be too big an ego compared to our other players. Do you think he would be a good fit with the rest of our young stars?

Patrick